Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Dubai Taxi Company (DTC)
Dubai Taxi (DTC) Launches Regular Taxi Service for People of Determination
-Driven by social responsibility, Dubai Taxi boosts happiness & quality of life for people of determination
-New service allows people with non-motor disabilities to book regular taxis instead of specialized taxis

DUBAI, Jan 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Dubai Taxi Co PJSC ("DTC"), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has announced the launch of a new service for people of determination (POD), enabling them to book regular taxis through "DTC App".

Importantly, it includes the option for users to avail of the same 50% discount that is offered with the dedicated service for people of determination. The system is designed to be accessible for holders of the Sanad card for people of determination in Dubai, enabling them to use this service efficiently and electronically.

 

 

The new initiative comes in line with DTC's commitment to improving services for people of determination, adhering to the highest international standards in public and transport services.

It also reflects the company's social responsibility and its efforts to introduce smart initiatives that support the government's goals of integrating and empowering people of determination in the community, thereby enhancing their happiness and quality of life.

Innovative proactive services

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Acting Chief Business Transformation Officer at DTC, emphasized that the launch of the new service reflects the company's commitment to continually enhance its services and offer an innovative model of smart and proactive services. "We look forward to enhancing customer satisfaction, particularly among people of determination," Al Meer added.

"DTC has always strived to align its services with the needs of people of determination, in compliance with the highest global standards, and we will continue to do so to provide them with top-tier transportation services and contribute significantly to Dubai's reputation as an inclusive city for people of determination," he further said.

Al Meer noted that there has been a growing demand for DTC's vehicles designed for people of determination. Consequently, the launch of this digital service is part of the company's efforts to expand and streamline the provision of transportation services for this group by leveraging modern and efficient methods. This service enables people of determination, including residents, visitors, and tourists, to access regular taxi services conveniently and swiftly, further enhancing their mobility.

Speed and flexibility

Dubai Taxi Company currently offers the "People of Determination Taxi" service through its smart application, featuring modern vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to ensure a comfortable and convenient transportation experience. The service guarantees safe and reliable transportation options for people of determination, available round the clock.

Dubai Taxi Co App

The "DTC App" is one of the useful public transport apps in Dubai facilitating residents to book exclusive, safe and comfortable taxis and limousines. The app allows users with multiple taxi and payment options, for instance, direct payment or through the credit card. The Dubai Taxi Co App can be downloaded on Android or iOS.

Contact:
The Dubai Taxi Co PJSC (DTC)
Email: media@dtc.gov.ae
URL: https://dubaitaxi.ae/en




Topic: New market for product
Source: Dubai Taxi Company (DTC)
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Digitalization, EVs, Transportation, Smart Cities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities  
Jan 9, 2024 23:11 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical: Latest Analysis Reveals 65% of US Biotechs Struggle to Identify Suitable CRO Partner  
Jan 9, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
doola Raises Strategic Investment From HubSpot Ventures to Scale Support of Small Businesses Globally and Democratize Access to the US Financial Ecosystem  
Jan 9, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
HKTDC & UOB Research: 85% of GBA businesses prioritise ASEAN sales  
Jan 9, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Dubai Taxi (DTC) Launches Regular Taxi Service for People of Determination  
Jan 9, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Transgene and NEC Extend their Collaboration to Continue Joint Clinical Development of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine TG4050  
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 3:30:00 PM
Positioning Asia's Shared Services as Engines of Transformation and Innovation   
Jan 9, 2024 12:11 HKT/SGT
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification  
Jan 9, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Contents.com $18 Million in Series B Funding to Fuel Global Expansion and Technological Advancements for AI Content Creation and Orchestration  
Jan 9, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
2024 HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair, Stationery & School Supplies Fair open today  
Jan 8, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       