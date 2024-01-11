Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 11, 2024
Thursday, 11 January 2024, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Chuan Sin Sdn Bhd
Cactus Mineral Water Ties up with Tourism Perak to Promote "Visit Perak Year 2024" Campaign
About 7 million cartons Cactus mineral water with VPY2024 label to distribute nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Jan 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Chuan Sin Sdn Bhd (CSSB or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of bottled water, proudly announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tourism Perak Management Berhad. The collaboration aims to jointly promote sustainable tourism practices and initiatives for the 'Visit Perak Year 2024' (VPY2024) campaign by Tourism Perak Malaysia.

From left: YB Teh Kok Lim, Chairman of the Science, Envionment and Green Technology Committee; YB Loh Sze Yee, Chairman of Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee; Cik Nurmalis Binti Musa, CEO of Tourism Perak Management Berhad; Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, R&D Director; Ms. Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations and YB Ong Seng Guan, Pokok Assam State Assemblyman (LINK)

Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo said, “We are excited to partner with Tourism Malaysia Perak in this effort to promote sustainable tourism practices in Perak. For this campaign, approximately 7 million cartons of exclusive Cactus 500ml and 1500ml water with labels highlighting the 11 tourist destinations in Perak will be distributed nationwide to revitalise Perak’s tourism industry.”

The 11 tourist destinations include Kelly Castle, Gua Tempurung, Ipoh Railway Station, Palace in Kuala Kangsar, Menara Chon Dong Teluk Intan, Pulau Giam, Royal Belum State Park, Taiping Zoo, Tanjung Tualang Tin Dredge No. 5, River Explorer White Water Rafting in Gopeng and Spritzer EcoPark.

The partnership agreement was formalized between Tourism Perak’s Chief Executive Officer, Nurmalis Musa and R&D Director, Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo; and witnessed by the Chairman of the Tourism, Investment, Industry, and Corridor Development Committee of the Perak State, YB Loh Sze Yee and the Head of PR, Winnie Chin.

According to YB Loh Sze Yee, this strategic collaboration will effectively promote Perak’s tourist destinations. "With unwavering support from Cactus natural mineral water, beloved by the people, we can showcase Perak’s tourist destinations throughout the country. From a tourism perspective, Tourism Perak is proud that Cactus Mineral Water will launch exclusive packaging featuring 11 iconic tourist attractions in the state," he said.

The initiative is launched in conjunction with Visit Perak Year 2024, by the Perak state government to boost tourism in the region and aims to attract both domestic and international tourists to experience the diverse beauty and cultural richness throughout Perak.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Chuan Sin Sdn Bhd
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

