

MOKPO, South Korea, Jan 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has strengthened its fleet by adding two Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC), giant gas tankers optimized for transporting LPG both domestically and internationally. Named the VLGC Pertamina Gas Tulip and the VLGC Pertamina Gas Bergenia, they are among the world's largest gas tankers, environmentally friendly and using the latest technology. The twin tankers, each spanning twice the length of a football field, were constructed at Hyundai Samho shipyard in South Korea and officially launched on Tuesday, January 9th. The ownership of these tankers is a result of the collaboration between PIS and BGN, the global energy and commodities trading company, which commenced in December 2022 and accelerated with the signing of an agreement in October 2023. The launch of these new vessels was officiated by the President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero) Nicke Widyawati, Group CEO of BGN Ruya Bayegan, President and CEO of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Shin Hyeon Dae, CEO of Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) Yoki Firnandi, and witnessed by Pertamina Commissioner Iggi Haruman Achsien and PIS Commissioner Lina Santi. "The presence of these two VLGC ships will undoubtedly enhance the capability of the Pertamina Group in securing energy supplies to support national energy resilience. Their cutting-edge technology is evidence of Pertamina Group's commitment to sustainable business," said Pertamina's President Director Nicke Widyawati. The latest VLGCs, said Nicke, have also been qualified to sail internationally, thereby expanding Indonesia's presence in the global shipping arena. Ruya Bayegan, Group CEO of BGN, added: "We are delighted to see these two modern, efficient ships on the water, thanks to our collaborative partnership with PIS. We are pleased to help strengthen the energy security of Indonesia at the same time as supporting BGN’s global energy and commodities trading platform with these maritime assets." Yoki Firnandi, CEO of PIS, said that as the Sub-Holding Integrated Marine Logistics (SH IML) of Pertamina, PIS plays a crucial role in ensuring the national energy distribution of Indonesia, an archipelagic country where nearly two-thirds of its territory is ocean. PIS plans to continue expanding its tanker fleet for transporting LPG and other gas commodities. "We plan to add 6 VLGCs in 2024, starting with these 2 VLGCs at the beginning of the year, which will further strengthen PIS's position in the global LPG transportation business. The purchase of these environmentally friendly VLGCs is in line with our mission to be a maritime logistics company supporting Indonesia's NDC target by 2030," Yoki said. The vessels' sustainability advantages that contribute to the global energy transition include having dual-fuel tanks, enabling the optimization of low sulfur fuel and gas. The vessels can transport not only gas or LPG but also petrochemical commodities such as ammonia. The latest technology on VLGC Pertamina Gas Tulip and Pertamina Gas Bergenia is said to improve the ship's speed with even more efficient fuel usage, up to 16%. Moreover, these vessels have incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies into their operations. The names Tulip and Bergenia were chosen as they hold special meanings for PIS, which may also be applied to BGN. The Tulip symbolizes magnificence, while Bergenia signifies strength. With the addition of these vessels, PIS's fleet now totals 97 units, including 61 tankers operating internationally. "We are optimistic that this number will continue to grow in the future, in line with the company's targets," concluded Yoki. Media Contacts: Muh. Aryomekka Firdaus

