Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 12, 2024
Friday, 12 January 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ajna Labs LLC
Ajna Protocol Completes Audits and Relaunches on Mainnet and L2s
Ajna enables users to lend or borrow with almost anything, no permission necessary.

West Palm Beach, FL, Jan 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Ajna Protocol, which was initially deployed in June of 2023 and was subsequently upgraded to address a griefing vector, has completed an additional series of security audits and relaunched. While the initial deployment was limited to the Ethereum Mainnet, further deployments have now been made to Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, and Polygon, making the Ajna Protocol the only place on Mainnet and EVM sidechains/L2s where users can borrow and lend against almost anything in their wallets.

Ajna BannerAjna Banner

The Ajna Protocol is a suite of permissionless, immutable smart contracts that allow users to create lending markets for both ERC20 and ERC721 tokens. The contracts do not rely on governance or external price feeds ("oracles") to function, which opens up an entire universe of previously infeasible asset pairings. For example, users can create lending markets that allow them to borrow against NFTs, real world assets, blue chip tokens, or "meme-coins."

The mission of the Ajna Protocol is to improve on the existing DeFi borrowing and lending space by giving users a truly decentralized system with more options and less systemic risk. When using the Ajna Protocol, users are entirely in control of their own risk decisions. While it's anticipated that front end service providers will abstract much of the complexity away from end users, the protocol's designers believe this is a critical component of a scalable DeFi system.

"We designed the Ajna Protocol to remedy the deficiencies we saw in DeFi lending markets, namely that they were not actually decentralized and were not built to scale. Ajna lets users experience truly permissionless and nearly limitless borrowing/lending arrangements. We look forward to Ajna becoming a new building block for the DeFi ecosystem."

- Greg Diprisco, co-founder of Ajna Labs LLC

Ajna is immutable and built without governance, which means that the protocol cannot be altered or updated once it has been launched. It's also designed without price feeds, commonly referred to as "oracles," in order to remove a common point of failure and to facilitate the borrowing/lending of "long-tail" assets which lack available price feeds. The Ajna Protocol should be considered experimental software; users should carefully research the protocol's design and study its codebase before interacting with its contracts.

Many audits were conducted on the Ajna Protocol over its two years of development. Prior to the first deployment, its core pools contracts were audited by Sherlock (public contest), Prototech, Trail of Bits, Code4rena (public contest), and a subsequent Sherlock (public contest) audit. Its periphery contracts, including its innovative grant coordination fund, were audited by Sherlock (public contest), Quantstamp, Trail of Bits, Prototech, Code4rena (public contest), and a subsequent Sherlock (public contest) audit. The new deployment had its pool contracts audited once again by Sherlock (public contest), Certora, Prototech, and by Kirill Fedoseev, the independent security auditor who discovered the initial griefing vector. Some periphery contracts were audited again by Prototech. In its audit, Certora provided formal verification for several predefined rules. Cumulatively, the Ajna Protocol has undergone 10 separate security audits on the various components of its codebase.

As of the redeployment, there are two front end service providers which offer access to the Ajna Protocol: Summer.fi and Mom.

To learn more about the Ajna Protocol, visit ajna.finance.For media inquiries, please contact David Utrobin at Davidfromajna@gmail.com.Ajna Brand Kit | What is Ajna Video | Token Tunes Video

Contact Information
David Utrobin
VP of Grants and Community
davidfromajna@gmail.com
7182089958

Related Files
[Main] Ajna Re-Launch Press Release - January 11th 9am ET embargo.pdf

Related Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xgcpsInEdM

SOURCE: Ajna Labs LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ajna Labs LLC
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund Continues Supporting Talents in Food and Nutritional Sciences   
Jan 12, 2024 20:30 HKT/SGT
IBEX INDIA 2024: 11th International Trade Fair and Conference for BFSI Tech & Fintech Sector  
Jan 12, 2024 20:04 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO: Start of Demonstration Experiment for Base Station Power Rescue System Using Electric Vehicles  
Friday, January 12, 2024 5:55:00 PM
NEC Wins Telecom Review Excellence Award for Most Innovative Product/Service Globally for Telco B2B Leadership  
Friday, January 12, 2024 5:50:00 PM
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Salvage Tug "Koyo Maru" Built for Nippon Salvage  
Friday, January 12, 2024 3:26:00 PM
NEC Completes Submarine Cable System for India's BSNL Connecting Kochi and the Lakshadweep Islands  
Friday, January 12, 2024 1:21:00 PM
Toyota: Evolved GR Yaris Makes World Premiere  
Friday, January 12, 2024 11:38:00 AM
Spikes Asia announces first speakers for its 38th edition; Diageo, Haleon, L'Oreal and McDonald's are confirmed  
Jan 12, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
Lexus: Customized New GX 550 "OVERTRAIL" to be Exhibited at the Tokyo Auto Salon  
Friday, January 12, 2024 9:13:00 AM
eFrancisco Motors and HDEX Announce Groundbreaking Partnership in The Hydrogen Sector  
Jan 12, 2024 08:35 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       