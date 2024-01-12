Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, January 12, 2024
Friday, 12 January 2024, 08:35 HKT/SGT
Source: eFrancisco Motor Corporation (eFMC) / HDEX
eFrancisco Motors and HDEX Announce Groundbreaking Partnership in The Hydrogen Sector

Manila, Philippines, Jan 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - HDEX and eFrancisco Motor Corporation proudly unveil a transformative alliance that will reshape the hydrogen landscape. This strategic partnership will harmonize with the distinctive business goals of both entities, offering a dynamic framework that allows for growth and innovation.



Expressing enthusiasm about this groundbreaking collaboration, Aron DuttaChairman of HDEX remarked, “This partnership marks a significant leap. We are confident that our combined strengths will propel us towards sustainable growth.” Elmer Francisco, CEO of eFrancisco Motor Corporation said, “We do not see hydrogen as an alternative fuel, rather, it is fuel of the future.”

This partnership transcends traditional collaborations by embodying a mutual commitment between HDEX and eFrancisco Motor Corporation to openly exchange invaluable insights, cutting-edge research, and extensive industry expertise. Through a unified effort in pooling strengths, the shared objective is not only to reshape the paradigm of public transportation but also to set a new standard for environmentally conscious and efficient mobility solutions powered by hydrogen technology.

About eFrancisco Motor Corporation

eFrancisco Motor Corporation, established in 1947, is the original manufacturer of the iconic jeepneys in the Philippines. They participate in the Philippine government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, which aims to replace all jeepneys and other Public Utility Vehicles that are at least 15 years old with more energy-efficient and environment-friendly alternatives.

About HDEX

At HDEX, we are committed to advancing the possibilities within the evolving hydrogen market, offering a reliable platform for seamless trade and contributing to the sustainable future of energy. HDEX is a global company based in the United Kingdom. For more information contact us at info@hdexgroup.com. HDEX is set to debut its private token offering in the next few weeks, inviting only a select group of investors to participate. To receive updates, please join our mailing list at http://hdexgroup.com/

Contact Details:
HDEX
info@hdexgroup.com




