

HONG KONG, Jan 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ("Charity Fund") has successfully held the 2023-2024 Nissin Foods Scholarship Presentation Ceremony today, together with The Chinese University of Hong Kong ("CUHK"), to award scholarships covering full tuition fees for a total of ten awardees for the 2023-2024 academic year. Established by the Charity Fund and CUHK in 2023, the scholarship aims to encourage undergraduate and postgraduate students of CUHK's Food and Nutritional Sciences (Hons) programme to pursue academic excellence. The three new awardees are: LAM Tsz Hang and SHUM Wai Hang from the Bachelor's degree programme, and ZHOU Dandan from the PhD programme. Apart from extending their support to new awardees, the Chairty Fund also made it a renewable scholarship which intends to support the students throughout their study period, so that the students could focus on their studies without worrying about their financial burden. The seven renewed awardees are CHAN Hoi Yi, HSU Po Ling, KWAN Ka Yi, LAM Shuk Fan, WONG Wai Yee from the Bachelor's degree programme, and KEI Nelson, LIN Yuhong from the PhD programme. Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, said, "As a leading food manufacturer in Hong Kong and worldwide, Nissin Foods is committed to discovering the possibilities of food and creating good tastes. We also believe that people working in the food industry must have the heart to serve society. That belief motivates us to establish the scholarship with CUHK to nurture outstanding and caring food professionals and even future industry leaders, so as to contribute to the development of the food industry in Hong Kong." Professor Anthony CHAN, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of CUHK, expressed his gratitude for the generosity of the Charity Fund, said, "The spirit of the founder of Nissin Foods, Mr Momofuku Ando, of being creative, staying curious and pushing boundaries in order to make a difference in our everyday lives, has inspired a lot of us. The determination to create foods to serve society remains at the heart of the operation in Nissin Foods; and their dedication to continue to nurture the next generation through supporting education in food science is truly admirable." At the ceremony, Mr. LAM Tsz Hang, on behalf of all the scholarship recipients, thanked the Charity Fund and CUHK for setting up the scholarship scheme and presented a letter of appreciation to the representative of the Charity Fund. He said, "As emphasized in one of the Nissin Foods Rules, 'Strive for new experiences and wisdom. The future is bright for those who constantly challenge themselves.' Your trust in our abilities inspires us to push beyond our limits and reach greater heights." Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (middle right), and Professor Anthony CHAN, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of CUHK (middle left), attended the 2023-2024 Nissin Foods Scholarship Presentation Ceremony today. The seven renewed awardees are: (front, from left to right) KWAN Ka Yi, HSU Po Ling, CHAN Hoi Yi, LAM Shuk Fan, WONG Wai Yee from the Bachelor programme, and KEI Nelson, LIN Yuhong from the PhD programme. The three new awardees this year are (back, from left to right) LAM Tsz Hang and SHUM Wai Hang from the Bachelor programme, and ZHOU Dandan from the PhD programme. About Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund The Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ("Charity Fund") was set up in September 2020 by way of a trust deed by Nissin Foods Company Limited (Stock code: 1475). The objectives of the Charity Fund are: a) to advance education, teaching, learning, arts, science and academic research; b) to make provision for people in need; and c) to carry out works of a charitable nature that are beneficial to the Hong Kong community.





