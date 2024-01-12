

HONG KONG, Jan 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Chinese Occupational Education Association of Hong Kong ("COEAHK" or "the Association"), a non-governmental organization focusing on occupational education, held its founding ceremony cum dinner at the Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong today. Honorary Chairman of COEAHK, Dr. Liu Yung-chau, and Chairman of the Council, Prof. Wong Yuk-shan, attended the event. Chief Secretary for Administration of Hong Kong SAR, Mr. Eric Chan Kwok-ki, officiated and spoke at the ceremony. Other prominent guests present included Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR, Mr. He Jing; Executive Deputy Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Guangdong Provincial Committee, Mr. Guo Hanyi; President of the Legislative Council, Mr. Andrew Leung Kwan-Yin; Member of National People's Congress Standing Committee, Ms. Starry Lee Wai-king; Secretary for Education, Dr. Christine Choi Yuk-lin; Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Prof. Sun Dong; Minister of the Education and Technology Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong SAR, Prof. Wang Weiming; Minister of the Youth Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR, Mr. Zhang Zhihua; Vice Minister of the Education and Technology Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR, Ms. Wu Cheng; Deputy Director of the Education Department of Guangdong Province, Mr. Feng Wei; and Deputy of National People's Congress PRC, Mr. Stanley Ng Chau-pei. Group photo of officiating guests: From left to right, front row: Dr. Christine Choi Yuk-lin, Ms. Starry Lee Wai-king, Mr. Guo Hanyi, Mr. He Jing, Dr. Liu Yung-chau, Chief Secretary for Administration Mr. Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Prof. Wong Yuk-Shan, President Mr. Andrew Leung Kwan-Yin, Prof. Sun Dong, Mr. Stanley Ng Chau-pei; From left to right, back row: Ms. Gladys Yam Ying-sim, Prof. Reggie Kwan Ching-ping, Dr. Liu Yi-man, Mr. Feng Wei, Mr. Zhang Zhihua, Dr. David Wong Yau-kar, Prof. Wang Weiming, Dr. Yau Sheung Mui Carrie Willis, Ms. Wu Cheng, Dr. Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-fai, Mr. Perry Yiu Pak-leung More than 300 guests from Hong Kong and mainland China, including leaders and experts from the Office of the Chief Secretary, Education Bureau, Innovation Technology and Industry Bureau, Home and Youth Affairs Bureau were present to celebrate the significant occasion for the occupational education sector. Together they discussed development opportunities for occupational education in Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area ("Greater Bay Area" or "GBA") in the new era and work to promote exchange and cooperation on occupational education in China and Hong Kong and even internationally, striving to groom for the sector more outstanding technical personnel able to meet the development needs in the new era. COEAHK has Dr. Liu Yung-chau as Honorary Chairman, Prof. Wong Yuk-shan as Chairman, two Deputy Chairman Dr. David Wong Yau-kar and Dr. Liu Yi Man, and six council members namely Dr. Yau Sheung Mui Carrie Willis, Prof. Reggie Kwan Ching-ping, Dr. Chan Cheuk-hay, Dr. Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-fai, Mr. Perry Yiu Pak-leung and Ms. Gladys Yam Ying-sim. The 10 are all luminaries in the political, business and academic sectors who care about occupational education, and individuals from various sectors interested in occupational education will also participate in the Association’s work. Through exchange and cooperation, COEAHK will build a strong occupational education network and nurture talent with outstanding practical skills for society. In his speech, Dr. Liu Yung-chau, Honorary Chairman of COEAHK, said, "I wish to thank our friends in and outside the industry for it is with their support and encouragement that COEAHK is officially founded. The Association will follow its mission of promoting development of occupational education in Hong Kong and exchange and cooperation between those in the sector in Hong Kong and other cities in the GBA, spreading the 'craftsmanship spirit' and nurturing various types of manufacturing and service talent in the new era. Also, on behalf of the Association, I would like to express my gratitude to all of you the cream of the crop in the community, and education and professional sectors for joining us tonight. We look forward to your continuing care and support, and also working with you to build and develop occupational education, helping groom talent and working hard for the prosperity and progress of Hong Kong and revitalisation of the Chinese nation." COEAHK will serve as a bridge that connects the government, and the business and occupational education sectors, heeding the perspective of students on the supply side, which is "to put to use what they have learned", and that of enterprises on the demand side, which is "to hire the most capable for a job". At present, the society has a strong demand for talent strong in practical skills, and there is a gap to be filled, yet occupational education colleges, employers and the Education Bureau have been working independently. The purpose of the Association is precisely to promote communication and cooperation between the education, business and political sectors between Hong Kong and mainland China, facilitating sharing of resources among occupational colleges, school-enterprise cooperation, industry-education integration and integrated development of the political and education sectors. Currently, both Hong Kong and mainland China are facing labour shortage problem, especially in need of talent with specialized skills. Transformation and upgrade of young talent to meet social development needs is an important aspect in talent education. Prof. Wong Yuk-Shan, Chairman of COEAHK, said, "Based in Hong Kong, the Association has its eyes set on the GBA and the wider mainland China market. Our hope is to leverage Hong Kong's unique advantages and marrying them with national development strategies, focusing not only on Hong Kong's occupational education, but also paying attention to the talent gap in the mainland, so as to aid the prosperous development of occupational education in both places, nurture professionals for the business sector, and contribute to socio-economic development. Moreover, we look forward to via more in-depth industry-education integration projects helping students master professional skills that meet the needs of society and pave their career development paths." John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, pointed out in his 2023 Policy Address that "Hong Kong will prosper only when its young people thrive" and thus it needs to "enhance the status of occupational and professional education and training and develop universities of applied sciences" to turn into a city with international and highly diversified post-secondary education and become "an international hub for post-secondary education". Amid industrial upgrade and transformation, and rapidly developing technologies and as guided by the national strategy of "promoting the country through science and education", young talent equipped with advanced professional skills are the solid force in "high quality development of occupational education". The setting up of COEAHK does not only match the development plan and economic transformation and upgrade of Hong Kong and the mainland, but agrees also to the urgent need for cooperation and inclusiveness among the different parties in society. Timely and trend commands, the Association can act as a bridge for the government, and the business and occupational education sectors in Hong Kong and mainland China to communicate and boost value, and does the same for the occupational education sectors of the two places. In the future, it will stive to pool all relevant forces and be devoted to developing occupational education and training talent, to the end of serving the country's needs and promoting prosperity of the GBA. It will be a bridge that connects different parties in society, encouraging exchanges and cooperation and making positive contribution to the prosperity and development of occupational education. About The Chinese Occupational Education Association of Hong Kong The Chinese Occupational Education Association of Hong Kong is a non-governmental organization focusing on occupational education in the city. It is committed to promoting and strengthening the quality of occupational education in Hong Kong, exploring and engaging in exchange on occupational education theories and practices, helping promote development of occupational education in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, nurturing technological talent for innovation and technology companies, modern industries and service industries in the region. It endeavours to promote exchange and cooperation between Hong Kong and mainland China on occupational education development, especially in GBA cities, as well as facilitate exchange between occupational education institutions in Hong Kong and overseas. The Association is committed to uniting all those who care about occupational education in Hong Kong and the GBA and working hard to develop education and nurture talent.





