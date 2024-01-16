

HONG KONG, Jan 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 33rd Education & Careers Expo, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 25 to 28 January (Thursday to Sunday). Divided into Education and Careers sections, the Expo assembles over 800 institutions from 17 countries and regions, offering comprehensive information on studies, training and career opportunities. More than 3,000 job opportunities are available, with some employers offering on-the-spot interviews. The public is welcome to attend and it’s free of charge. Speaking at today’s press conference to announce details of the expo, Jenny Koo, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said: “Themed Go with Your Passion, Go Beyond Limits, the Expo serves as a crucial nexus, congregating a multitude of educational institutions, professional bodies, public entities and private enterprises. These organisations collaboratively deliver up-to-date information on education, skill enhancement and job opportunities. Serving as a comprehensive one-stop platform, the expo enables students to engage exhibitors directly. This not only fosters a more profound understanding of both local, mainland China and international study programmes and considerations but also aids students in identifying suitable academic institutions. On the other hand, a number of government departments, public entities and private enterprises are actively recruiting at the Expo. This presents abundant opportunities for job seekers, enabling them to strategically map out their career paths.” Education-themed zones offer details of local and overseas education programmes This year’s Expo features four education-themed zones: Local Studies Zone exhibitors include an array of Hong Kong universities, and tertiary colleges, such as The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Vocational Training Council; and three local private universities; Overseas, Mainland China & Macao Education Zone offers overseas education consulting services for 16 countries and regions, such as Europe, America, Asia and mainland China; Lifelong Learning Zone explores continuing education courses on technology education and more; Youth Zone provides information on continuing education and career planning, including summer jobs, internship opportunities and full-time positions. On-the-spot job interviews available at the Career-themed Zones The career-themed zones provide more than 3,000 job opportunities, facilitating job seekers to understand the latest employment information and job market trends. Along with 18 government departments and 9 public organisations joining the Expo, a variety of private sector entities – such as banks and insurance companies, professional services and more – will also attend the fair to recruit talents. At the Recruitment Square, job search platforms and employers from public and private companies will accept applications from graduates, entry-level job seekers and experienced professionals and will conduct on-site interviews at the fairground. Visitors can bring their resumes to the expo and apply for posts that interest them. Four themes introduce career trends and prospects The four-day event features more than 100 stimulating activities under four main themes. The primary theme of Arts & Culture brings in representatives from West Kowloon Cultural District Authority to share insights on the pursuit of artistic dreams, while Mr Tom Chan, Founder and Creative Director of Boom Theatre, will share his success story on the production of Our Journal of Springtime, the longest-running musical in Hong Kong. The second theme focusing on Innovation & Technology will feature representatives from The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Hong Kong Institute of Construction and others to present an array of career opportunities intimately linked with the disciplines of engineering and technology at the expo. The Rocket Academy is going to host a seminar on soft skills for success in the technology world. Mr Raymond Mak, Co-founder & CEO of Farmacy HK Limited, will share his career path in the innovation and technology sector. For the theme of Greater Bay Area Opportunities, as well as Aviation & Maritime, experts will discuss career prospects in Nansha, while The Hong Kong International Aviation Academy will share on the steps to pursue a pilot career. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3ShDjbR 