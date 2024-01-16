Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 16:53 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Corinium
Corinium's CISO Malaysia Conference Returns on 30 January 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading event for infosecurity and cybersecurity professionals, CISO Malaysia 2024 will take place at Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

Organized by Corinium Intelligence, this prestigious gathering will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and cybersecurity professionals to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the role of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) becomes increasingly critical in safeguarding organizations from cyber threats. CISO Malaysia 2024 will provide a platform for cybersecurity leaders to exchange insights, share best practices, and collaborate on strategies to address the most pressing challenges in the cybersecurity domain.

Key highlights of CISO Malaysia 2024:

  • Expert Speakers: Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from prominent cybersecurity experts, thought leaders, and CISOs who will share their insights and experiences in navigating the complex cybersecurity landscape
  • Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow cybersecurity professionals, industry experts, and solution providers to foster collaboration and build valuable connections within the cybersecurity community
  • Exhibition Area: Explore cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and technologies showcased by leading vendors in the exhibition area. Discover innovative tools and services that can enhance your organization's cybersecurity capabilities

This event promises to be a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and best practices.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this dynamic event and secure your spot among the cybersecurity leaders shaping the future of digital security in Malaysia.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3RZeSPh

Visit website: https://ciso-my.coriniumintelligence.com/

About Corinium Intelligence

Corinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.

Media Contact:
Bryane Kwok, Marketing Manager
bryane.kwok@coriniumgroup.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Corinium
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Corinium
Aug 23, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
Navigating Threats in Indonesia: Insights from the 4th Largest Internet User
July 17, 2023 14:37 HKT/SGT
Unlock the Potential of Data for Responsible Growth in Kuala Lumpur this October
July 13, 2023 14:22 HKT/SGT
Rub Shoulders with Singapore's Data Architecture Experts this September
June 26, 2023 12:14 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CISO Singapore
June 9, 2023 15:29 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CDAO Indonesia
Apr 11, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Corinium presents: CISO ASEAN Online
Mar 8, 2023 14:15 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CDAO Singapore
Nov 29, 2022 16:02 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CISO Malaysia
Sept 28, 2022 11:40 HKT/SGT
Corinium presents: Data & Analytics in Healthcare Online ASEAN
Sept 19, 2022 09:26 HKT/SGT
Corinium presents: CISO Healthcare APAC Online
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       