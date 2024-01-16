

HONG KONG, Jan 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ("Charity Fund") held the Presentation Ceremony for Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes 2023-2024 today, together with The Education University of Hong Kong ("EdUHK"), to present scholarships covering full tuition fees for seven outstanding elite athletes for the 2023-2024 academic year. Established in 2022 by the Charity Fund and EdUHK, the scholarship is intended to encourage elite athletes taking the Bachelor of Health Education (Honours) programme or the Postgraduate Diploma in Education programme at EdUHK to pursue studies to become educators of health in the future, while continuing to strive for excellence in their athletic performance. The four new awardees for the 2023/24 academic year are: Mr. TANG Cheuk Yiu (shuttlecock), Mr. YUE Ching Ho (tennis), Miss CHAN Wing Yee (woodball) and Mr. Joseph LAU (cycling). In addition to providing support to new awardees, the Chairty Fund also made it a renewable scholarship which intends to support the elite athletes throughout their study period, so that they could focus on their studies without worrying about their financial burden. The three renewed awardees are: Miss FU Chi Yan (badminton), Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok (cycling, retired) and Mr. Dickson TAM Joe Dick (triathlon, retired). Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, said, "In pursuit of our founder, Mr. Momofuku Ando's belief that 'Eating and sports are the two axles of health', we launched the Scholarship together with EdUHK. We believe that, with our support, the awardees could focus on their sports and academic performance. They will become part of the Nissin Team to cultivate healthy lifestyle through food and sports." Expressing his gratitude to the Charity Fund for its trust and support to EdUHK, Professor John LEE Chi Kin, President of EdUHK, said, "EdUHK is dedicated to promoting dual-career pathways for local elite athletes. I am delighted to learn that many of these elite athlete graduates have decided to serve in the education sector. I firmly believe that having remarkable courage and perseverance, they will become inspiring torchbearers for younger generations." Ms. ZHANG Ling, Sports Ambassador of Nissin Foods and former Hong Kong No. 1 tennis player, said, "As a professional tennis player, I understand very well the many challenges that elite athletes face. I believe the Scholarship for elite athletes could give them peace of mind and enable them to make authentic career decision. I'm proud to be part of a team responsible for creating a better learning environment for potential teachers, which will ultimately help various beneficiaries, including the children in need." Accomplished shuttlecock athlete Mr. TANG Cheuk Yiu, a scholarship recipient from the Postgraduate Diploma Programme in Education, in thanking the Charity Fund, said, "This scholarship will enable me to pursue my dream of being a physical education teacher, while continuing my sports career and contributing to society." Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (middle right), and Professor John LEE Chi Kin, President of EdUHK (middle left), attended the Presentation Ceremony for Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes 2023-2024 today. Five of the seven scholarships recipients attended the ceremony, the three new awardees for the 2023/24 academic year are (from right to left) Miss CHAN Wing Yee, Mr. YUE Ching Ho and Mr. TANG Cheuk Yiu, as well as the two renewed awardees - Mr. Dickson TAM Joe Dick (first from left) and Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok (second from left). About Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund The Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ("Charity Fund") was set up in September 2020 by way of a trust deed by Nissin Foods Company Limited (Stock code: 1475). The objectives of the Charity Fund are: a) to advance education, teaching, learning, arts, science and academic research; b) to make provision for people in need; and c) to carry out works of a charitable nature that are beneficial to the Hong Kong community.





