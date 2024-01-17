

SINGAPORE, Jan 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SeaPRwire, Asia's leading press release distribution and media monitoring platform, has launched an innovative newswire service customized for Singapore-based cryptocurrency, blockchain, and web3 startups seeking to bolster media exposure and public visibility. This end-to-end public relations solution helps crypto projects effectively create, target, and distribute strategic press releases while tracking media pickup. It includes guaranteed distribution to over 8,000 media outlets globally, with ancillary services like translation, geo-targeting, multimedia content creation, and more available as add-ons. "We've witnessed an explosion of crypto and blockchain startups launching in Singapore, but many struggle to implement impactful PR strategies that capture attention," said James Scott, Chief Strategy Officer of SeaPRwire. "Our customized newswire levels the playing field so even early-stage companies can distribute releases like Fortune 500 enterprises and quantify visibility gains." Driving Rapid Growth for Crypto Startups Since launching the cryptocurrency press release service last year, SeaPRwire has distributed releases for over 126 blockchain startups based in Singapore. One Singapore crypto exchange using SeaPRwire's distribution and monitoring platform saw their press release get picked up by 73 media outlets across APAC. They reported a 51% uptick in app downloads and 12 partnership requests from other crypto ventures. Another blockchain startup focused on supply chain solutions earned 146 media mentions after distributing their launch announcement. They also saw a 103% spike in website traffic, allowing them to collect business leads and close two major enterprise deals. Powerful Technology and Media Access Much of the success crypto companies see is driven by SeaPRwire's proprietary technology and expansive media network. Their Branding-Insight platform leverages AI and machine learning to identify the most relevant reporters, influencers, and journalists for each customer. Singapore crypto startups can also take advantage of: • Media contact database of over 85K journalists and editors • Guaranteed distribution to 350 crypto and blockchain publications • Detailed monitoring reports quantifying media pickup • Ongoing press release optimization for higher visibility "Too often, startups waste time and money sending releases into a black hole with no strategy behind it," remarked Scott. "We empower companies to target media contacts precisely, quantify campaign effectiveness, and refine messaging for earned media wins." The Future of Blockchain PR As cryptocurrencies continue rapid mainstream adoption in Singapore and Southeast Asia, PR and communications is becoming increasingly vital for crypto projects competing in a crowded market. SeaPRwire offers the media relations tools and technology Singapore's blockchain startups need to drive growth quickly amid tightening regulations and evolving consumer preferences. Their team stays on top of the latest trends shaping the crypto industry to produce timely, relevant press releases that capture media attention. "There's no denying crypto is transforming finance and Web3 is the next evolution of the internet economy," noted Scott. "Our solutions ensure Singapore's innovators continue leading disruption and have their voices heard globally." To learn more about SeaPRwire's integrated PR solutions for Singapore cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, please visit www.SeaPRwire.com. About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire (https://www.SeaPRwire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SeaPRwire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SeaPRwire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more. SeaPRwire provides real time press release distribution for companies and organizations to 6,500+ media outlets & 3.5 million professional desktops in 90 regions. It distributes press releases in different languages, including: IndonesiaFolk, IndoNewswire, SEATribune, IDNewsZone, LiveBerita, DailyBerita, TaiwanPR, SinchewBusiness, AsiaEase, BuzzHongKong, SingapuraNow, TIHongKong, TaipeiCool, TWZip, AsiaFeatured, dePresseNow, THNewson, KULPR, VNFeatured, MENAEntry, HunaTimes, DubaiLite, ArabicDir, BeritaDaring, TekanAsia, JamKopi ... Media Contact Tina Lee, PR manager cs@SeaPRwire.com https://www.seaprwire.com SOURCE: SeaPRwire





