

LONDON, Jan 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Gong Art Company, the organisation behind the annual FMC-Film Music Contest have announced the launch of a new networking platform dedicated to artists, companies and institutions working in the world of music and film. The FM Platform is a new international platform for music and film artists. It doubles as an international directory of people, companies, institutions and organisations active in the music and film world.



About Membership Basic membership is free for all music and film artists. The platform offers a wealth of features, cataloguing, categorisation, geographic zoning, and a space to link social media, music and film platforms. Artists on the platform can easily connect with people in same areas of interest. Membership on the platform can help them find new contacts, collaborators or friends anywhere in the world and it´s a promo source of information about each artist. A premium membership option is available for €36 per year, which extends the platform’s feature set to include a promotional photo gallery, provides the option of incorporating music videos or films hosted on YouTube, and makes it possible to link to music hosted on streaming services such as Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music and more. A standard membership can be upgraded to premium status at any time. Find out how to join and create a profile on the platform by following this link: https://fmartistplatform.com/how-to-enter-edit/ Categories There are lots of categories to choose from in the music and film world that artists, companies and organisations can tag to their profiles based on which field they are artistically active and work in. All categories can be found at this link: https://fmartistplatform.com/categories/ Votes Members of the FM platform can nominate and vote for their favorite films, series, albums, music and film performers throughout the year. The results will be announced during the FM 2024 Awards. The Votes section and nominations can be found here: https://fmartistplatform.com/fm-artists-votes/ To find out more, and sign up for the new platform, take a look at the link: www.fmartistplatform.com Media Contact:Mgr. Vlado Zeleznak JR.

