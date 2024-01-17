Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Global Advanced Metals Declared Conformant to Minerals Due Diligence Audit Standard for 14 Consecutive Years

Tokyo, Japan, Boyertown, PA, and Perth, Australia, Jan 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd (GAM), a leading producer of tantalum powders and metallurgical products, has successfully undergone conflict minerals due diligence audits by the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI).

GAM has achieved another milestone in the furtherance of its leadership role in due diligence and responsible minerals trade: following September 2023 audits, RMAP-RMI has determined GAM Aizu, Japan and Boyertown-Pennsylvania, USA facilities conformant to its audit standard for 14 consecutive years.   

To earn RMAP conformance status, a company must successfully undergo a rigorous third-party audit of its smelting operations. The audit includes validating evidence of: adherence to the 5-steps Due Diligence Guidance of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), acceptable reasonable country of origin evaluation, mine of origin and chain of custody documentation, and verification of scrap sources among other criteria.

“These successful audits put GAM in a unique position to continue driving responsible business practices throughout its supply chains. We will continue working with industry, government and civil society partners to maintain verifiable mine-to-market channels for responsibly sourced minerals,” said Jean-Paul Meutcheho, GAM Director of Sourcing and Corporate Sustainability-ESG. 

The RMI-RMAP conflict-minerals due diligence audit program is led and supported by a cross section of industries (e.g., Electronics, Aerospace, and Automotive), governments, and other stakeholders. Downstream companies rely on the conformance of smelters like GAM to comply with Section 1502 of the US Dodd-Frank Act, EU conflict minerals regulations, and other applicable conflict-free minerals’ regulations.

“GAM leadership role in minerals due diligence together with its Safety Health and Environment—SHE excellence (OSHA VPP certification of our US facility) are key components of its corporate Environmental Social and Governance—ESG program. GAM issued its first ESG-Sustainability Report Update (https://globaladvancedmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GAM-ESG-Update_May-12-2023-v11A.pdf) in May 2023 and will continue to strive for the adoption and implementation of responsible business practices throughout its global operations,” said Andrew O’Donovan, GAM CEO. 

About GAM

A leading conflict-free tantalum producer, GAM has exclusive rights to the world’s largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia.

GAM produces conflict-free tantalum powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical and chemical processing.

GAM’s smelting facilities in Japan and the USA were first declared “Conflict-Free” in 2010 under the former EICC/GeSI Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI) audit program and continue to maintain their conformance to the current (RMAP) standard.

About RBA, RMI and RMAP

The Responsible Business Alliance—RBA was formerly known as the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition—EICC, The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) was formerly known as the Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative—CFSI, and The Responsible Minerals Assurance Process—RMAP was formerly known as the Conflict Free Smelter Program—CFSP.

Contact Information
Jean-Paul Meutcheho
jmeutcheho@globaladvancedmetals.com 




