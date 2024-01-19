Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 19, 2024
Thursday, 18 January 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Envision Pharma Group
Envision Pharma Group Welcomes Industry Veteran and HR Expert Carolyn Bartholdson as Chief People Officer
Carolyn's strategic vision and experience will be integral to securing and creating top talent to advance Envision's priorities.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Carolyn Bartholdson as its new Chief People Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolyn, who’s proven herself as a people-leading expert in the life sciences industry, to Envision as our new Chief People Officer,” says Howard Miller, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. “Her strategic vision aligns seamlessly with ours, and her exceptional leadership experience will play a crucial role in securing and retaining top talent to support our growth.”

Carolyn’s extensive experience and industry background were most recently put to use in her Chief Human Resources role at Omnicom Health Group, where she led a global team overseeing human resources strategy and operations for the healthcare division of Omnicom. In this role, Carolyn completed multiple company HR integrations and created a mobility program to retain top talent. Her additional experience leading global company initiatives includes leadership roles with Pfizer, Barclays Wealth, and QBE North America.

“I am excited to bring my talents to such an innovative and progressive company as Envision Pharma Group,” adds Carolyn. “This is a unique opportunity for me to help accelerate the trajectory of an incredibly talented group of smart and dynamic individuals in the life sciences, an industry I love.”

About Envision Pharma Group:

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com

Contact Information:
Colleen Carter
Associate Director, Communications, Office of CEO
colleen.carter@envisionpharma.com
1 (508) 505 8856




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Envision Pharma Group
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Envision Pharma Group
Jan 16, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Life Sciences Industry Veteran Alice Choi as President, Integrated Medical Capabilities and Solutions (IMC)
Nov 15, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Envision Pharma Group Announces New AI Innovation Board and Appoints Chairwoman
June 15, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
OKRA.ai, an Envision Pharma Group Company, Appoints Dr. Yahya Anvar to Senior Leadership Position
May 10, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Envision Pharma Group Announces Appointment of Dr. Deepti Sodhi Jaggi to Board of Directors
May 4, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Healthcare Industry Expert and Experienced Leader Dr. Jennifer Costello, PharmD, BCPS, CMPP, as Chief Medical Officer
May 2, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Mike Glover to Senior Vice President, Payer and HTA Solutions to Drive Acceleration and Expansion in Value & Access and Data Analytics
Mar 28, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Richard Gorman as President, Strategic Consulting
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       