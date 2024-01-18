Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 19, 2024
Thursday, 18 January 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Team Blue Rising
Virat Kohli's Team Blue Rising Recruits Phelim Kavanagh as Official Pilot for the Premiere Season of the UIM E1 World Championship
Kavanagh, Former On and Off-Road Motorcycle Racer Is Ready to Meet the Challenge of Sustainable Racing in a Global Series

NEW YORK, Jan 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Team Blue Rising, co-owned by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K. Mishra, has announced the signing of on and off-road motorcycle racer Phelim Kavanagh as its official pilot for the upcoming UIM E1 World Championship. The selection of Kavanagh will round out the Team Blue Rising pilot lineup for the 2024 season, where he will join fellow pilot Lisa Caussin Battaglia..

Phelim KavanaghPhelim Kavanagh

Phelim Kavanagh, former motorcycle racer, recruited as official pilot for Team Blue Rising competing in the UIM E1 World Championship.

Born in London, Phelim Kavanagh’s youth was dominated by rugby, which he played at an international level. Following his graduation, Kavanagh moved to New York, where he became a director at the famed auto club, Classic Car Club Manhattan. Through strategic partnerships with industry giants like Red Bull, Rivian, Lucid, McLaren, Bentley, Chopard and Gucci, the club has notably elevated its profile, hosting exclusive, high-profile events that underscore its standing as a premier destination among New York City's elite clubs. While in America, Phelim took up motorcycle racing both on and off-road. He quickly became a fierce competitor, having won many road races in the Champion Cup Series, as well as competing internationally in Red Bull Enduro Motorcycle Racing events.  

“I’m very excited to join Team Blue Rising, where I can feed my love of competition and motorsport, whilst at the same time, having the opportunity to be part of a meaningful sustainability movement,” said Kavanagh. “I’m very much looking forward to being a productive member of the team and racking up victories in the water.”

Virat Kohli, co-owner of Team Blue Rising, expressed his enthusiasm about the new signing: “Adi & I are thrilled to onboard Phelim Kavanagh as the official male pilot of Team Blue Rising. His dedication and skill in motorsport are vital for our bold pursuit in the UIM E1 World Championship. We're looking forward to seeing him bring his unique talents to electric boat racing and help propel Team Blue Rising to new heights.”

The UIM E1 World Championship is the world’s first all-electric race boat series, where 8 teams from around the globe will compete in seven race weekends in Europe and the Middle East. The series has attracted luminary team owners from all walks of life, including Steve Aoki, Tom Brady, Marc Anthony and Sergio Perez to name a few.

SOURCE: Team Blue Rising

 

Topic: Press release summary
Source: Team Blue Rising
Sectors: Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy, Motorsports
