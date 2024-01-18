Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Photonics
New Cutting-Edge 25 mm Image Intensifier to be Unveiled at SPIE Photonics West 2024

San Francisco, Jan 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Exosens is proud to announce the expansion of Photonis' Ultimate Detection Scientific Imaging product portfolio with the introduction of the 25 mm Image Intensifier solution. This latest technology will be showcased at SPIE Photonics West from January 30 to February 1 at the Exosens booth #3273. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to explore Photonis' cutting-edge 25 mm Image Intensifier model and other state-of-the-art technologies.

Based on Photonis market-leading Hi-CE MCP technology, and available with advanced Hi-QE photocathodes, Photonis Image Intensifiers are widely recognized for their high quality and top-tier specifications. Available configurations include Single MCP, Dual MCP, and Proximity Focused Diode models all offering superb signal-to-noise ratio, spatial resolution, and gating characteristics.

Driven by a demand for increased active detection area in life science and scientific imaging applications, Photonis now offers ultra-high speed and scientific camera manufacturers their upgraded 25 mm Image Intensifier technology next to their well-established 18 mm and 40 mm range.

"For decades, Photonis has been a leading technology brand for scientific and ultra-highspeed camera manufacturers worldwide, providing them the highest quality intensifier solutions with unprecedented performance and support. With the introduction of the new 25 mm variant now complementing the Scientific Image Intensifier lineup, camera manufacturers can provide scientists and researchers with high-end intensified imaging solutions for every application," said Ulrich Laupper - President and Executive GM of Exosens Ultimate Detection Business.

ABOUT PHOTONIS:

Photonis is a leading product brand of Exosens, a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacture, and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies used in the detection and amplification of ions, electrons, and photons. Photonis offers its customers photo-detection and low-light conditions imaging solutions for extremely demanding environments such as Defense & Security, Nuclear Safety, Life Science, and Industrial & Non-Destructive testing. Photonis is internationally recognized as a leading brand and a major innovator in its fields with production and R&D sites in Europe and North America.

For more information:

exosens.com

science@exosens.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Exosens operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Contact Information:
Sikke Lautenbach
Sales & Business Development Manager
s.lautenbach@exosens.com

Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Electronics
