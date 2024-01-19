Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 19, 2024
Friday, 19 January 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)
NSE is the world's largest derivative exchange for fifth consecutive year: Ranks 3rd largest globally in equity segment in calendar year 2023

MUMBAI, INDIA, Jan 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - NSE Group (National Stock Exchange of India and NSE International Exchange) has once again emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange group in calendar year 2023 by number of contracts traded based on statistics published by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange for the fifth consecutive year in 2023. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

The year has witnessed many milestones such as market capitalization of listed companies surpass USD 4 trillion, SME listed companies surpassed the Rs 1,00,000 crore mark and the Nifty 50 index surpassed the 20,000 index levels for the first time. The number of unique registered investors on the exchange surpassed 8.5 crores at the end of the calendar year.

NSE has witnessed year on year growth in number of clients traded for the 10th consecutive year beginning 2014 to 2023 in its equity segment. The year also saw record high turnover on single day in equity segment of Rs 167,942.47 crores on November 30, 2023, and Rs 381,623.12 crores on December 2, 2023, in the equity derivatives segment. The equity derivatives to cash market turnover ratio marginally declined this year from 2.86 in calendar year 2022 to 2.64 in calendar year 2023.

The equity segment completed its transition for settlement of all securities on T+1 basis. In the primary market, the timeline for listing of securities has been shortened to T+3 days.

Exchange launched the Social Stock Exchange as a segment this year which will facilitate the social enterprises (NPO and FPE) to showcase their work to a wider audience & mobilize funds through issuance of instruments such as Zero Coupon Zero Principal Bonds, thereby allowing participants to participate in philanthropic causes and bring in efficiency & transparency in the overall ecosystem. The segment has seen registrations by 42 Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and fund raising by one NPO.

In the commodity derivatives segment, the exchange has launched 21 new commodity derivatives contract including commodity options on futures contracts on underlying such as WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Base metals. 

NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), commenced its full-scale operations of the NSE IX-SGX GIFT Connect from July 3, 2023, paving way for creating deeper liquidity pool for Nifty products at GIFT IFSC. GIFT NIFTY contracts are available for trading for almost 21 hours, which overlaps Asia, Europe, and US trading hours.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development officer, NSE said, “Ranking 3rd in the equity segment and being the largest derivatives exchange demonstrates the strong capabilities of Indian capital market ecosystem on the global map. This will help attract new investors as well as fund flows to Indian markets, thereby aiding capital formation. I take this opportunity to thank Government of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India, Trading members, Investors, and all other stakeholders for their continued support.”

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE):

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2023. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).  NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.

For more information, please visit: www.nseindia.com

For any media queries please contact:

Arijit Sengupta - Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Kumar Kartikey - Associate Vice President, Corporate Communications
Priyanka Roy - Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Email ID:  cc@nse.co.in




Topic: Press release summary
Source: National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Funds & Equities, Local Biz, Trade Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Aegis Trust & Custody Joins Hands with FORMS HK, Hi Sun Tech, and Infocast to establish the Digital Asset Service Hub (DASH) and Consortium for Banks in Hong Kong  
Jan 19, 2024 13:20 HKT/SGT
The 2024 TIENS Global Business Launch Conference Provides a Grand Opening  
Jan 19, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
Plato Data Intelligence Leverages Vectara to Power its Data-As-A-Service / DaaS Platform  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Loop Industries Announces MOU For US$66 Million of Non-Dilutive Financing from Reed Management, as Part of a Joint Venture for European Infinite Loop(TM) Technology Roll-Out  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
R.T. Weatherman Foundation Facilitates Meeting Between U.S. Veterans' Families and Congress  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Enterprise Video Platform Developer Network Optix, Inc. Acquires Scailable BV and Its Innovative Cloud-to-Edge AI Deployment  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
NSE is the world's largest derivative exchange for fifth consecutive year: Ranks 3rd largest globally in equity segment in calendar year 2023  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Seyond to Deliver High-Performance LiDAR to Avikus for Autonomous Boat Technology  
Jan 18, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Heralds Cutting Edge Compliance Automation - Advanced KYC Bot(TM)  
Jan 18, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
New Cutting-Edge 25 mm Image Intensifier to be Unveiled at SPIE Photonics West 2024  
Jan 18, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       