  Friday, January 19, 2024
Friday, 19 January 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Network Optix
Enterprise Video Platform Developer Network Optix, Inc. Acquires Scailable BV and Its Innovative Cloud-to-Edge AI Deployment

Walnut Creek, Calif., Jan 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Network Optix, Inc. (Nx), a premier developer of enterprise video platforms, proudly announces the acquisition of Scailable BV, an innovative cloud-to-edge AI deployment and fleet management startup based in the Netherlands.

Scailable's cutting-edge development, deployment, and management tools allow AI developers or data ops teams to seamlessly deploy AI models from the cloud to any edge hardware device, re-train them, and manage an infinite fleet of edge AI pipelines. This not only streamlines operations but does so while minimizing spent time, effort, and cost.

By integrating Scailable's tools as a component of the Network Optix Video Platform, Network Optix and Scailable aim to supercharge the extraction of actionable intelligence from video, turning it into a powerful data sensor, accessible to anyone.

Data derived from video has become a crucial element in organizational and government operations, and plays a pivotal role in data-collection and automated decision-making used to optimize operational efficiency. Intelligent video has already solidified its presence in industries such as Manufacturing, Logistics, Smart City, Transportation, Data Operations, and many more (read more here).

With the incorporation of Scailable's capabilities into the Network Optix Video Platform, Nx aims to empower developers and organizations to create and deliver customized and ever-evolving solutions, with a fraction of the resources.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scailable as the new member of our Nx global family," said Nathan Wheeler, Chairman and CEO of Network Optix. "Their disruptive edge AI management software supercharges our enterprise video platform, empowering organizations and businesses worldwide to unlock the full potential of video data to drive innovation in operational intelligence."

Prof. Dr. Maurits Kaptein, CEO of Scailable, added, "We are excited to join forces with Network Optix, bringing the benefits of edge AI - increased user privacy, reduced carbon footprints, and faster response times - to a global stage. Together, we can ensure real-time AI-generated insights on any video stream without the heavy and costly cloud processing."

The combined solution is expected to be available to customers in Q3 2024.

About Network Optix: Network Optix is a premier enterprise video platform provider for security, transportation, smart city, and smart building markets. Our award-winning platform helps organizations improve security, protect assets, optimize operations, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Network Optix serves customers on every continent.

About Scailable BV: Scailable BV, founded in Eindhoven in 2020, is a Dutch company on a mission to make edge AI model management and deployment effortless and hardware agnostic. The Scailable AI manager enables the deployment of trained AI models over-the-air, without device-specific engineering, to various devices and chipsets, allowing AI solution developers to leverage specialized AI hardware without re-engineering their models or software.

To find out more, click here for the full Network Optix blog post.

Contact Information
Press and Media
media@networkoptix.com

SOURCE: Network Optix

Source: Network Optix
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Artificial Intel [AI]
