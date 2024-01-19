Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: R.T. Weatherman Foundation
R.T. Weatherman Foundation Facilitates Meeting Between U.S. Veterans' Families and Congress

Washington, DC, Jan 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a powerful and unprecedented effort, the R.T. Weatherman Foundation has organized meetings in Washington, D.C., between the families of American military veterans who lost their lives in Ukraine and members of the United States Congress. This meeting is part of a broader effort to advocate for continued support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

Andrew Duncan, co-founder of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation, emphasized the importance of this meeting. "We are beyond honored and privileged to bring our fellow Americans to Washington, D.C. They have sacrificed their health and the families have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Ukraine and global democracy. Vladimir Putin is wounding and killing Americans. Putin must leave Ukraine now."

The event highlights the personal stories and sacrifices of the veterans and their families. It underscores the urgency of the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on American lives. The families, sharing their experiences and the memories of their loved ones, aim to shed light on the real consequences of the war and the importance of continued support from the U.S.

The R.T. Weatherman Foundation, known for its commitment to supporting families affected by the conflict in Ukraine, believes this meeting is a crucial step in raising awareness and garnering further support for the cause. The Foundation will hold a press conference on Friday, Jan. 19, to discuss.

About the R.T. Weatherman Foundation:

The R.T. Weatherman Foundation is a nonprofit organization that stands in the center of turmoil, taking risks that others cannot. We are the last-mile convener. We uncover the gaps and bring together the skills and resources for precision delivery of lifesaving aid and the safe passage of children and families.

Contact Information

Meaghan Mobbs
President
meaghan@weathermanfoundation.org
7034020373

Tori Hill
Director of Strategy, Programs, and Outreach
tori@weathermanfoundtion.org
407-755-7584

