Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 19, 2024
Friday, 19 January 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Vectara / Plato AI
Plato Data Intelligence Leverages Vectara to Power its Data-As-A-Service / DaaS Platform

NEW YORK, NY, Jan 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - From development to launch, Vectara's GenAI technology and team help innovators get to market faster. The announced partnership breaks new ground towards deploying a next generation of GenAI tools with Vertical focus.

Vectara, the Trusted Generative AI Product Platform, and Plato Data Intelligence, creators of PlatoAi, have entered into a commercial agreement to unlock the power of Vectara via Plato AI's Generative Intelligence platform. With an emphasis on secure, trustworthy, and transparent GenAI for enterprises, Vectara was the clear choice for developers who want a trusted provider to count on for MVPs and new product launches.

Plato Data Intelligence offers many new and enhanced solutions leveraging AI and machine learning to curate data intelligence for users via its secure web3.0 platform

Bryan Feinberg, CEO of Plato Data Intelligence, commented: "Once we understood Vectara's strength in retrieval, selecting Vectara was an easy choice, and we have been rewarded with a level of support from Vectara's technical team that has met and exceeded all expectations especially as it relates to our strategy to collaborate with only best-in-class technology providers with low TCO and fast time-to-market solutions."

To provide the most optimal and cost-effective solution for their end clients, PlatoAi undertook a large migration process, moving from a big cloud service provider to a smaller cloud hosting platform. This move decreased costs by over 70%, allowing Plato to focus on giving more content to platform end-users while operating in a more streamlined and profitable manner. The affinity for Vectara was felt strongly and early on, with features like cross-language understanding fueling their vertical content across languages. Vectara also acts as the main search mechanism of the content platform, delivering relevant results across all types of queries.

"Empowering innovative builders like Plato is why Vectara exists," said Shawn Clink, Head of Strategic Sales at Vectara. "As an API-first GenAI platform, Vectara's industry-leading, end-to-end approach to Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) allows companies to quickly extend their solutions to include Conversational AI, Question Answering, Semantic App Search, and Research & Analysis capabilities. We are excited about empowering Plato Data Intelligence with industry-leading capabilities to ensure their success both across their development and commercial environments."

About Vectara

Vectara is an end-to-end platform that empowers product builders to embed powerful Generative AI features into their applications with extraordinary results. Built on a solid hybrid search core, Vectara delivers the shortest path to an answer or action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara is built for product managers and developers with an easily leveraged API that gives full access to the platform's powerful features. Vectara's Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) allows businesses to quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class conversational AI and question-answering into their application. Vectara never trains its models on customer data, allowing businesses to embed generative AI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations. To learn more about Vectara, visit https://www.vectara.com

About PlatoAi

PlatoAi is at the forefront of machine learning and AI technology, creating innovative solutions that transform how businesses engage with their audience. They specialize in advanced learning algorithms and AI-driven products. To learn more about Plato.ai visit https://PlatoAistream.com

Contact:
Bryan Feinberg CEO
Zephyr@Platodata.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Vectara / Plato AI
Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Aegis Trust & Custody Joins Hands with FORMS HK, Hi Sun Tech, and Infocast to establish the Digital Asset Service Hub (DASH) and Consortium for Banks in Hong Kong  
Jan 19, 2024 13:20 HKT/SGT
The 2024 TIENS Global Business Launch Conference Provides a Grand Opening  
Jan 19, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
Plato Data Intelligence Leverages Vectara to Power its Data-As-A-Service / DaaS Platform  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Loop Industries Announces MOU For US$66 Million of Non-Dilutive Financing from Reed Management, as Part of a Joint Venture for European Infinite Loop(TM) Technology Roll-Out  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
R.T. Weatherman Foundation Facilitates Meeting Between U.S. Veterans' Families and Congress  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Enterprise Video Platform Developer Network Optix, Inc. Acquires Scailable BV and Its Innovative Cloud-to-Edge AI Deployment  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
NSE is the world's largest derivative exchange for fifth consecutive year: Ranks 3rd largest globally in equity segment in calendar year 2023  
Jan 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Seyond to Deliver High-Performance LiDAR to Avikus for Autonomous Boat Technology  
Jan 18, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Heralds Cutting Edge Compliance Automation - Advanced KYC Bot(TM)  
Jan 18, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
New Cutting-Edge 25 mm Image Intensifier to be Unveiled at SPIE Photonics West 2024  
Jan 18, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       