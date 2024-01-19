Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 19, 2024
Friday, 19 January 2024, 14:45 HKT/SGT
China Resources Corporate Service's Acquisition of SWCS Corporate Services Has Been Completed Successfully

HONG KONG, Jan 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - China Resources Corporate Service and SWCS Corporate Services, two renowned professional corporate services providers, jointly announce the successful completion of the acquisition yesterday.

More than 100 guests, including Dr. Kenneth LAM, Vice Chairperson of the General Committee of The Hong Kong Listed Companies; Mr. Levin WANG, CEO of Huatai International; Mr. LAN Yi, Vice General Manager of China Resources Group; representatives from the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Mainland Chinese enterprises in Hong Kong, industry associations, financial institutions, and professional service organizations, attended the completion ceremony in Hong Kong.

At the event, Mr. ZHANG Liqiang, Executive Director, General Manager of China Resources Corporate Service, expressed his gratitude to all the guests. He stated in his speech that China Resources Corporate Service is a new business unit of China Resources Group, focusing on the modern services industry and carrying the significant mission of exploring and laying out modern services in Hong Kong and mainland China. After more than two years of effort, the company now boasts a diversified business portfolio including comprehensive corporate services, supply chain services, and sci-tech services. The acquisition of SWCS Corporate Services signifies China Resources Corporate Service's commitment to implement China Resources Group's business strategy in Hong Kong, explore the modern service industry, and develop professional corporate services. Following the acquisition, China Resources Corporate Service will leverage Hong Kong's unique advantage of "backed by the Motherland, connected to the world," to focus on customer needs and promote the rapid development of SWCS Corporate Services.

Dr. Maurice NGAI, Director and CEO of SWCS Corporate Services, remarked that the acquisition is a significant milestone for the company. Since its establishment in 2011, SWCS Corporate Services has mainly provided mature and top-notch secretarial and compliance services for listed and private companies, while expanding into diversified services such as ESG Reporting and Consultancy, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), Private Trust Services, Shareholder Identification Services, and Continuing Professional Development Training Services through the SWCS Academy and other Business Supporting Services. With a deep understanding of mainland corporate culture and the Hong Kong capital market, SWCS Corporate Services has become a preferred professional service provider, leading in secretarial and compliance services for listed companies in Hong Kong and establishing an exceptional corporate image. With the resources from China Resources Corporate Service, SWCS Corporate Services can further enhance its service capabilities to listed companies in the region, expand its influence in Hong Kong and mainland markets, and elevate the company to a new level.

Moving forward, both parties will leverage their respective strengths to improve existing professional services, understand the needs of domestic and international corporate clients, continuously expand the professional services market, and contribute to the high-quality development of professional corporate services in Hong Kong and mainland China.

About China Resources Corporate Service

China Resources Corporate Service Limited is committed to becoming a leading modern service enterprise in Hong Kong and mainland China with significant market influence. The company's diversified business portfolio includes comprehensive corporate services, supply chain services, and sci-tech services. Its subsidiary has been recognized as a "National High-Tech Enterprise" , and its secretarial service company holds a "Trust or Corporate Service Provider (TCSP)" license. Its intellectual property company was selected as one of the "Top 10 Influential Brands in Chinese Intellectual Property" by the World Brand Lab in 2023.

About SWCS Corporate Services

SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited (SWCS) is a forward-looking professional corporate consulting service provider. Adhering to a client-centric principle, SWCS operates with a cost-effective business model and a unique direct service approach, coupled with exceptional technological services for clients. Whether enterprises are in the pre-listing, listing, or post-listing stages, SWCS can cater to their different needs. Its professional services include company secretarial and compliance, ESG reporting and consultancy (including climate change), family legacy and corporate talent retention, investor relations, SWCS Corporate Academy, and other corporate services. SWCS holds a "Trust or Corporate Service Provider (TCSP)" license.




