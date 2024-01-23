

PALO ALTO, CA, Jan 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Dazz, the leader in security remediation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dazz to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security. CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs. The Dazz Unified Remediation Platform gives CISOs holistic visibility across all their environments and detection tools for faster response to security issues, which is invaluable in the wake of increased regulations to disclose and fix cybersecurity risks. The platform features several patent-pending technologies that trace any security finding to resources up and downstream, including resources that originate security issues and those that are impacted by them. Armed with automated root cause analysis, security and development teams leverage Dazz assistive and automatic remediation actions to reduce mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR). According to a recent IDC research paper, Dazz customers reduce the time to remediate by as much as 90 percent. “We are honored to be recognized by CRN as one of the top 100 cloud companies for 2024, and take pride in empowering security leaders with an industry-first remediation solution that covers everything organizations they develop and run in code, clouds, applications, and infrastructure,” says Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO at Dazz. “As security leaders navigate new regulatory demands and an ever-changing threat landscape, we look forward to collaborating with our partners to deliver significant value to our customers, including faster fixes, increased productivity, and greater business innovation.” “As migration to the public cloud and cloud-based software accelerates, enterprises increasingly depend on innovative, secure cloud services to harness the cloud’s agility and scalability,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting cloud computing solution providers with leading-edge products and services. Congratulations to those on this year’s list! We look forward to seeing how they propel innovation and channel success in cloud computing throughout the year ahead.” CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook © 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.





