Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bausch Health Companies Inc
CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Solta Medical's Thermage(R) FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China
CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Solta Medical's Thermage(R) FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China
(*CORRECTION to the release that was posted earlier on January 18, 2024: The TR-4 Return Pad is approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (as part of the Thermage FLX device registration) See sentence below.*)

LAVAL, QC, Jan 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced the approval of Thermage® FLX and the TR-4 Return Pad by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). [See *Correction above: The TR-4 Return Pad is not approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.]

"The approval of Thermage FLX, and the TR-4 return pad, marks a significant milestone for Solta Medical," Thomas J. Appio, Bausch Health Chief Executive Officer, said. "Not only is this important for growing our business, but it also represents an enormous achievement for our R&D and Regulatory Teams, who worked tirelessly with the NMPA."

Thermage is a non-invasive treatment that uses radiofrequency technology to help tighten and improve the smoothness and texture of the skin's surface to optimize a patient's appearance. Thermage is a versatile and effective treatment that can be used on all skin types and genders, on a wide range of areas on the face, body and around the eyes. Globally, more than two million Thermage treatments have been performed.

"The approval from NMPA means we are able to continue the momentum of the growth of Thermage in China," Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, said. "Building on the legacy of Thermage CPT, which has been serving Chinese institutions and consumers effectively since 2015, we look forward to delivering the Thermage FLX proven technology to the Chinese market."

Indications

• The radiofrequency energy only delivery components of the Thermage® CPT and FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in:

o Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, including upper and lower eyelids

o Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles

• The simultaneous application of radiofrequency energy and skin vibration by the Thermage® CPT and FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in:

o Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eye

o Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles

o Temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite

Important Safety Information

Do not undergo Thermage treatment if you have a cardiac pacemaker, a cardioverter, a defibrillator, or any other electrical implant. Let your doctor know if you have an electrical implant or if you have any questions about whether you should undergo a Thermage® treatment.

Solta Medical has not studied the use of the Thermage system:

- Over skin fillers (lips, cheeks, facial wrinkles and skin folds)

- In people who are pregnant and/or breast feeding, diabetic, have an auto-immune disease such as lupus, have cold sores, have genital herpes, or have epilepsy

- In people who have permanent make-up and/or tattoos

- In children

The most commonly reported adverse effect during treatment is mild to moderate pain in the area being treated.

The most commonly reported adverse effects after treatment include the following:

- Mild redness may occur and typically resolves within 24 hours.

- Swelling may occur and typically resolves within 5 days but can remain up to several weeks.

The following adverse effects occur infrequently:

- The procedure may produce heating in the upper layers of the skin, causing burns and subsequent blister and scab formation. There is a possibility of scar formation.

- Skin surface irregularities may appear up to 1 or more months post-treatment.

- Numbness, tingling" or temporary paralysis may occur; typically resolves in a short period of time but may persist up to several weeks.

- Lumps or nodules may occur under the skin primarily in the neck area, and usually resolve within 1 or 2 weeks without chronic or long-term complications.

- Skin may darken, but normally resolves within several months.

Ask your doctor for more information about Thermage FLX and see www.thermage.com for additional details.

About Solta Medical

Solta Medical, a business unit of Bausch Health, is a global leader in the medical aesthetics market. Our vision at Solta is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and their patients. The Thermage® RF systems, Fraxel® laser, Clear + Brilliant® laser, and VASER® ultrasonic system provide exceptional results for patients and lasting growth to physicians due to our foundation of brands that have stood the test of time. More than five million procedures have been performed with Solta Medical's portfolio of products around the world. More information can be found at www.solta.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch +Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the expected results of, and market for, the Company's Thermage® treatment. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bausch Health Companies Inc
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Fujitsu signs naming rights agreement for Todoroki Athletics Stadium  
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 12:13:00 PM
CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Solta Medical's Thermage(R) FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China  
Jan 23, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Crypto Oasis, Crypto Valley, the DLT Science Foundation and Inacta Ventures Join Forces in a Groundbreaking Initiative  
Jan 23, 2024 07:02 HKT/SGT
SeaPRwire Revolutionizes Global News Release Distribution with AI-Driven Media-Empower-Pack  
Jan 22, 2024 23:20 HKT/SGT
CRN Recognizes Dazz as a Cloud 100 Company for 2024  
Jan 22, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Commences its 2024 Winter Drill Program at the Mia Lithium Property, James Bay Territory, Quebec, Canada  
Jan 22, 2024 21:09 HKT/SGT
Energy Regulators Forum to Convene Global Policymakers and Regulators to support Adaptive Regulation in Energy Transition  
Jan 22, 2024 19:17 HKT/SGT
Honda to Make Organizational Changes (Effective April 1, 2024) to Further Accelerate the Transformation toward Electrification Business  
Monday, January 22, 2024 6:15:00 PM
Isuzu Joins Multi-interest Agreement to Promote Regional Transportation DX Self-driving Bus PoC Launched in Hiratsuka City  
Monday, January 22, 2024 5:40:00 PM
MHI Completed manufacturing of Three Replacement Steam Generators for EDF's Nuclear Power Plant  
Monday, January 22, 2024 5:22:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       