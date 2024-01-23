

SUZHOU, CHINA, Jan 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Suzhou Pinyu Precision Mechanical Co., Ltd., parent company of SOTSU, welcomed Michael Locher-Tjoa, COO of SAP Greater China on January 11, 2024. Mr. Locher-Tjoa met with Pinyu and SOTSU CEO Jerry Ruxun Dong while also touring Pinyu and SOTSU's manufacturing, design, engineering, assembly and operation facilities. Jerry introduced Pinyu and SOTSU's vision to Michael: "We create innovative products that help people travel lighter, move faster and learn easier. We want to build 'Made-in-China' into 'Designed-in-China' and 'Innovated-in-China.'" Jerry Ruxun Dong, CEO of Pinyu and SOTSU, shaking hands with Michael Locher-Tjoa, Chief Business Officer of SAP Greater China Pinyu recently launched SOTSU, the maker of SOTSU Portable FlipAction Monitor 16, the world's first even-bezel portable monitor, a premium portable monitor that is made with aerospace grade aluminum parts with a 270-degree pivot, comes with a SD slot and a detachable base stand along with two-way passthrough daisy chain charging capabilities. SOTSU is also the creator of SOTSU First Edition Trading Card Game (TCG), the world's first popular manufacturing business TCG which combines real world manufacturing and business concepts creating a one-of-a-kind TCG, collector's item and an educational tool. "We do not stop at good enough, we benchmark ourselves against the very best in the world because we control the entire product cycle, from a blank piece of paper to scaled production and final assembly. SAP is the world's best ERP system. As we move forward with our digital transformation, we can count on SAP to be with us every step of the way. Putting it simply, SAP cares about its customers," says Jerry Ruxun Dong. For additional information, please contact Pr@Pinyu.co Website: www.pinyu.co; www.sotsu.com Contact Information

SOTSU Brand

pr@pinyu.co Related Images Jerry Ruxun Dong, CEO of Pinyu and SOTSU, shaking hands with Michael Locher-Tjoa, Chief Business Officer of SAP Greater China SOTSU Portable FlipAction Monitor 16SOTSU Portable FlipAction Monitor 16, the world's first even-bezel portable monitor, a premium portable monitor that comes in three colorways: Universe Black, Granite Gray and Arctic Blue. SOTSU First Edition Trading Card Game SOTSU First Edition Trading Card Game, the world's first popular manufacturing business TCG which combines real world manufacturing and business concepts creating a one-of-a-kind TCG, collector's item and an educational tool.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Suzhou Pinyu Precision Mechanical Co., Ltd

Sectors: Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

