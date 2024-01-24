Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 25, 2024
Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AMIS
Property Developer AMIS Launched in Dubai; Unveils AED 425 Million Woodland Residences
AMIS collaborates with Laminam to bring Automobili Lamborghini branded surfaces to every villa within the development

DUBAI, Jan 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Real estate developer AMIS today announced its establishment in Dubai with the launch of its first project, The Woodland Residences, an AED 425 million development featuring the first integration of actual branded surfaces into properties in the UAE.

The Woodland Residences' Front ViewThe Woodland Residences' Front View

Boasting a sellable area of 220,000 sqft, the development elevates the concept of branded residences from mere aesthetics and marketing to seamless product integration within unit interiors.

The Woodland Residences signifies a turning point in luxury real estate, heralding a milestone collaboration between AMIS and Laminam. This partnership brings Automobili Lamborghini branded surfaces to grace every villa within the project. The opulent surfaces, expertly embedded into the wall cladding across common areas, not only elevate the visual appeal but also add real value to the properties, presenting a distinctive and enriched experience for discerning homeowners.

Alberto Selmi, CEO & President of Laminam, stated: "Our product range fully aligns with this project by AMIS, and we are looking forward to seeing the final results once ready in the middle of 2026. We are sure that customers will be delighted."

Commenting on the launch, Omar Gull, Managing Partner of AMIS, said: "In The Woodland Residences, we've gone beyond the traditional ‘branded residence' concept. Our focus is on integrating actual branded products into every villa, moving beyond mere aesthetics to embed authenticity and real value within the architecture. Our collaboration with Laminam allows us to craft properties where customers tangibly embrace branded products within their homes. This makes our project the UAE's first to seamlessly infuse branded surfaces into the interiors, setting a new standard for luxury real estate."

Dubai, having recently surpassed Miami to claim the top spot for hosting the largest volume of branded residences, maintains its position as a trailblazer in redefining luxury living in the global real estate market.

Located 12 minutes away from Downtown Dubai, The Woodland Residences sits within the vibrant District 11 of Meydan. Offering a 100-meter swimmable lagoon reserved exclusively for residents, this serene oasis represents an ideal setting for relaxation and recreation within the bustling heart of Dubai.

Committed to unparalleled luxury, each villa at The Woodland Residences offers a private pool and an elevator, enhancing convenience and delivering an unmatched living experience for its residents.

Every villa at The Woodland Residences ensures an Instagrammable view of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline.

Contact Information
Baha Hamadi
Managing Director
baha.hamadi@keelcomms.com
+971509415848

Related Files
Woodland Residences Double Height Ceilings.jpg
The Woodland Residences Lagoon.jpg

SOURCE: AMIS




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AMIS

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
24th Edition of CFO Leadership Summit: KSA  
Jan 24, 2024 23:30 HKT/SGT
LeapCharger to Enter Into Electric Vehicle Car Segment  
Jan 24, 2024 22:10 HKT/SGT
mindzie Unveils Python Integration to Enhance AI-Driven Process Mining and Automation  
Jan 24, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Property Developer AMIS Launched in Dubai; Unveils AED 425 Million Woodland Residences  
Jan 24, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. announces the adoption of a shareholder rights plan  
Jan 24, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Loop Industries and Bormioli Pharma Unveil an Innovative Pharmaceutical Packaging Bottle Manufactured with 100% Recycled Virgin Quality Loop PET Resin at Pharmapack 2024  
Jan 24, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Digital Services and OneThird Fight Supermarket Food Waste With First-of-its-Kind Digital Solution  
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 6:36:00 PM
NASDAQ-listed Agape ATP Unveils Expansion Plans and Green Initiatives at Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony  
Jan 24, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
17th Asian Financial Forum opens today  
Jan 24, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Root Protocol Raises $10 Million at $100M Valuation to Build a User-based Operating System and Mission Control for Web3  
Jan 24, 2024 15:44 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       