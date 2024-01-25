

Manila, Philippines, Jan 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - eFrancisco Motor Company (eFMC) and HDEX, the world’s first hydrogen exchange, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative that transcends mere transactions. This endeavor goes beyond innovation; it's a movement towards a more connected and environmentally responsible future for public transportation in the Philippines. Imagine a world where your daily commute not only takes you from point A to B but also contributes to a greater cause – Tied to the heartbeat of the Philippine Peso, the eFMC token brings stability to your financial journey, ensuring peace of mind with every transaction. Yet, what truly sets this system apart is its commitment to sustainability. It's not just a mode of payment; it's a pledge towards a cleaner, greener environment. Powered by a closed-loop hydrogen ecosystem, this token symbolizes a harmonious blend of technology and nature, creating a symphony of progress in the realm of public transportation. Elmer Francisco, CEO of eFrancisco Motor Company, added, "Our vision is to create more than a mode of transportation – we aim to create a lifetime bond with our users. This is an opportunity for everyone to embrace a journey towards a sustainable and fulfilling future." Aron Dutta co-founder of HDEX, shared, "We believe that true innovation goes beyond functionality; it touches the hearts and minds of individuals. This is our way of fostering a connection between technology and the emotions of those who dream of a better, greener world." Visit to join us in revolutionizing transportation in the Philippines. About eFrancisco Motor Company: (https://efmc.ph/) eFrancisco Motor Company is more than a vehicle manufacturer; it's a storyteller of journeys towards sustainability. With a focus on electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, eFMC invites individuals to be a part of a narrative that transcends mere transportation. About HDEX: (https://hdexgroup.com) At HDEX, we are committed to advancing the possibilities within the evolving hydrogen market, offering a reliable platform for seamless trade and contributing to the sustainable future of energy. HDEX is a global company based in the United Kingdom. Contact Details:

