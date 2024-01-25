Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 26, 2024
Thursday, 25 January 2024, 16:42 HKT/SGT
Share:
China Power (02380): High-Quality Stock in the Power Sector, with SPIC Continuously Increasing Its Stake to 64.01%

HONG KONG, Jan 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Zhitong Finance APP learned that according to the latest information from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, China Power (02380) has received continuous increase in holdings from its controlling shareholder, State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC). As of January 23, the shareholding was 64.01%, with a total increase of approximately 126 million shares in the past two months. Since the end of August 2023, the controlling shareholder of China Power has been increasing holdings, including a cumulative increase of about 370 million shares this year, with a 3% increase in shareholding.

SPIC is fully optimistic about the future development of China Power. On the one hand, it continues to inject clean energy assets into its subsidiary, making the new energy power transformation of China Power ahead of its peers; on the other hand, by increasing holdings, it has proven its optimistic attitude to the market with real gold and silver. SPIC has announced that from October 2023 to June 2024, it will continue to increase its holdings of China Power in the open market, with a total amount not exceeding HKD 2 billion.

With the support of SIPC, China Power has become a benchmark for the transformation of the power industry. For example, from announcing the acquisition of five wind and photovoltaic companies under the controlling shareholder at the end of July 2023 to completing the acquisition in October, it only took about two months, indicating that China Power's capital operation efficiency is high. After the take-over, China Power's new energy installed capacity accounted for over 75%, an increase of over 10 percentage points compared to the 2022 fiscal year. In the future, SPIC may continue to inject its clean energy into its listed platforms, enabling China Power to continue to lead the new energy power industry.

China Power is also performing well, as the results of its clean energy transformation are outstanding. Driven by the increase in wind power and photovoltaic installed capacity and high profit margins, China Power's revenue has grown steadily, while its profit performance has been strong. In the first half of 2023, the net profit of shareholders reached 1.85 billion yuan, setting a new high in mid-term profits in the past seven years. China Power is actively giving back to shareholders by paying dividends every year. In 2019, SPIC promised a dividend payout ratio of no less than 50%, and based on the current market value, it is expected that the dividend yield will exceed 5%.

It is worth noting that in recent years, the Hong Kong stock market has been in a weak downturn, and the valuations of high-quality stocks in various sectors have also been "slaughtered". Some of the underlying stocks have offered a combination of repurchase and increased holdings to stabilize their stock prices. Repurchase can stabilize the stock price, but it can weaken the company's financial resources to a certain extent. Shareholder increase is an inflow of external funds, indicating that investors are fully optimistic. Generally speaking, if high-quality companies continue to experience a pullback in valuation, shareholders, especially controlling shareholders, will increase their holdings.

However, in situations where most companies choose to do nothing, companies that actively take action will have a strong stock price and outperform the market. For example, in the case of China Power, its major shareholder, SPIC, has responded quickly, reflecting the spirit of responsibility of central state-owned enterprises. Since August last year, SPIC has taken practical actions to maintain the stability of the stock prices of its listed companies, fully reflecting its determination to safeguard the interests of all shareholders and its high recognition of the prospects and value of its flagship listed company, China Power. During this period, the stock price of China Power has steadily increased, recording a 3.8% increase this year, outperforming the Hang Seng Indexes by 10.5 percentage points.

Adversity will become a thing of the past. Recently, the State has intensively introduced supportive policies to support the sound development of the capital market. For example, on January 23, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released a three-year (2024-2026) strategy, focusing on the development of Hong Kong's securities market and the approach to addressing risks and protecting investors. On January 24, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council announced that it will further study the inclusion of market capitalization management in the performance appraisal of the heads of the central state-owned enterprises; The People's Bank of China announced a reduction in reserve requirements and interest rates, and will lower the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points on February 5, providing the market with long-term liquidity of about 1 trillion yuan.

Stimulated by the news, the Hong Kong stock market recorded two consecutive trading days of gains, greatly enhancing market confidence in shareholding, and major securities firms are also optimistic about the 2024 market. China Power, as an undervalued (PB only 0.87 times, high dividend yield) high performing stock, has received continuous increase in holdings from controlling shareholders, while southbound funds have also continued to buy (net purchase of 78 million shares this year). With the overall market warming up, valuation will also be rapidly restored.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Energy, Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Splash Beverage Group's Copa di Vino Now Available in Save Mart Stores Throughout California  
Jan 26, 2024 00:48 HKT/SGT
Management Discusses Financial Filing of Global Arena Holding Inc., for 10-Q, Third Quarter 2023  
Jan 26, 2024 00:15 HKT/SGT
BioAdaptives' Subsidiary, Livestock Impact, Inc., Celebrates Banner 2023 Equine Championship Titles Attributed to Its Advanced Proprietary Supplement Products  
Jan 25, 2024 23:26 HKT/SGT
Graid Technology Launches Revolutionary GPU-Based RAID Solution, SupremeRAID(TM) SR-1001, Redefining NVMe Performance for Towers and Edge Computing  
Jan 25, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
ADM Endeavors Provides Corporate Update  
Jan 25, 2024 22:33 HKT/SGT
The 17th Asian Financial Forum concludes successfully  
Jan 25, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Applied UV Inc. Announces Appointment of Hospitality Industry Expert to the Board of Directors  
Thursday, January 25, 2024 8:00:00 PM
Driven by Waste Charging Baguio wins new contracts for smart food waste recycling machines for large residential estates  
Jan 25, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Aemetis Biogas Expands Revenues with First Sale of Low Carbon Fuel Standard Credits  
Thursday, January 25, 2024 8:00:00 PM
R.T. Weatherman Foundation Makes a Significant Contribution to Ukraine's Medical Needs Amidst Ongoing Conflict  
Jan 25, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       