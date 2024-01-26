

KYIV, UKRAINE, Jan 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a crucial effort to support Ukraine's wounded, the R.T. Weatherman Foundation is proud to announce the successful delivery of over $1.5 million in trauma orthopedic medical supplies to six hospitals across Ukraine. This substantial contribution marks a significant step in aiding both soldiers on the frontlines and civilians affected by the ongoing conflict. R.T. Weatherman Delivers Critical Aid This large-scale donation includes advanced medical equipment and supplies specifically designed for the treatment of complex soft tissue and bone injuries. The aim is to facilitate limb salvage and recovery, offering hope and practical help to those suffering from severe trauma. The hospitals benefiting from this donation are strategically located in regions where the need is most acute. The R.T. Weatherman Foundation worked closely with local authorities and medical experts to ensure the supplies were distributed efficiently and to the areas where they would make the most impact. "We are deeply committed to providing tangible support in times of crisis," said Dr. Meaghan Mobbs, President of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation. "Our mission is to fill critical gaps, and through this donation, we aim to alleviate some of the suffering caused by this conflict. We believe that no effort is too big or small when it comes to saving lives and limbs." The R.T. Weatherman Foundation extends its gratitude to partners and the donors whose generous contributions have made this initiative possible. Their ongoing support is crucial in enabling the foundation to respond swiftly and effectively in crisis situations. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to humanitarian aid," said Bess Weatherman, co-founder of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation. "And we continue to stand with the people of Ukraine. It is our hope that this contribution will not only provide immediate relief but will also encourage other donors to follow this lead." For more information about the R.T. Weatherman Foundation and its initiatives, or to support its efforts, please visit weathermanfoundation.org. About R.T. Weatherman Foundation: The R.T. Weatherman Foundation is a non-profit organization which supports the future of democracy, values every life as our own, and meets critical unmet needs. Contact Information Meaghan Mobbs

President

meaghan@weathermanfoundation.org

7034020373 Tori Hill

Director of Strategy, Programs, and Outreach

tori@weathermanfoundtion.org

407-755-7584 SOURCE: R.T. Weatherman Foundation View the original press release on newswire.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: R.T. Weatherman Foundation

Sectors: Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

