  • Friday, January 26, 2024
Friday, 26 January 2024, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: KJTS Group Berhad
KJTS Celebrates Successful Debut on ACE Market
Company to Embark on Strategic Growth and Market Expansion Post-Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - KJTS Group Berhad (“KJTS” or the “Company”), a building support services provider in Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, proudly marked the Company’s debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The shares opened at RM0.44 per share, showcasing a significant 62.96% premium over the IPO price of RM0.27 per share.

Ms. Elaine Law Soh Ying, Independent Non-Executive Director, KJTS Group Berhad; Dr. Teoh Pek Loo, Independent Non-Executive Director, KJTS Group Berhad; Ms. Azura Binti Azman, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, KJTS Group Berhad; Mr. Sheldon Wee, Executive Director, KJTS Group Berhad; Mr. Lee Kok Choon, Managing Director, KJTS Group Berhad; Ms. Lee Jim Leng, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad; Mr. Ng Kok Ken, Independent Non-Executive Director, KJTS Group Berhad [L-R]
KJTS is listed under the stock name “KJTS” with the stock code “0293”.

Specialising in cooling energy management, cleaning, and facilities management services, KJTS and its subsidiaries (“KJTS Group”) is an established player in the building support services industry. The Company’s in-house engineering capabilities and commitment to sustainability have been instrumental in delivering high-quality services and contributing to clients' environment, social and governance (“ESG”) targets, including reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The successful initial public offering of KJTS Group Berhad raised RM58.87 million, allocated as follows: RM44.92 million towards the expansion of the cooling energy segment and office expansion in Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore; RM8.12 million for working capital; and RM5.83 million set aside for listing expenses.

Independent Non-Executive Chairman of KJTS Group Berhad, Puan Azura Binti Azman expressed excitement: “This successful listing marks a new chapter for KJTS. It is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team and the confidence the market has in our vision and strategy. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring, allowing us to further expand and enhance our services in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.”

“The positive investor response to our IPO underscores the market's belief in our capabilities and growth potential. We look forward to utilising this momentum to drive KJTS’s growth and to solidify our position in the building support services sector.”

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Sole Bookrunner.




