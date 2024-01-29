Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 29, 2024
Monday, 29 January 2024, 14:58 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
Calling Off the 14th WIEF, 6-8 February 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The host, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has called off the 14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF), which was scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 February 2024.

Regretfully, WIEF Foundation conveys this decision and recognises the disappointment and inconvenience it may cause everyone involved. This announcement may come as a significant setback to those who had diligently prepared for the event, and we acknowledge the challenges that this late notice may pose to participants, partners, sponsors and supporters.

For any inquiries, please contact +603 2163 5500 or 14thwief@wief.org




Topic: Press release summary
Source: World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
Jan 18, 2024 16:45 HKT/SGT
14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) in Abu Dhabi to Engage Diverse Participants through the Intersection of Art and Technology
Dec 5, 2023 12:06 HKT/SGT
14th World Islamic Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi to Discuss Key Components of Global Economic Growth
Aug 4, 2016 18:30 HKT/SGT
Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia and Chairman of WIEF Foundation Close the 12th WIEF in Jakarta
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       