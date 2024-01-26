Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 29, 2024
Monday, 29 January 2024, 18:23 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PairedWorld Foundation
PairedWorld Foundation Unveils Innovative Solution to Digital Addiction and Loneliness during World Economic Forum and Announces Key Additions to Its Board and Strategic Partnerships

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, Jan 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 has come to an end, a critical theme has resonated throughout the discussions: the deep and complex relationship between technology and modern society. Key topics, such as the escalating issues of digital addiction, loneliness, and isolation, sparked intense debates. Initiatives like Human Change, along with dialogues among the world's tech leaders about technology's potential to enhance humanity, have set the stage. Leading this charge, the PairedWorld Foundation unveiled its innovative approach, marking a significant milestone in harnessing emerging technology to foster genuine human connection and combat societal challenges.

Tackling Modern-Day Challenges with Innovative Technology

PairedWorld Foundation is a global alliance of top experts and academics in neuroscience, psychology, blockchain, and behavioural economics, along with prominent figures from both Web2 and Web3 communities worldwide.

PairedWorld marks the next chapter in SocialFi and DeSoc, bridging blockchain technology with real-world interactions to elevate the Web3 landscape.

At the heart of this movement is the world's first In-Real-Life Human Connection Protocol' – a pioneering technology that authenticates and rewards genuine, real-world engagement.

"We are committed to creating a world where technology enhances our collective well-being," said Raluca Cherciu, Board President of the PairedWorld Foundation. "Though the digital revolution has ushered in an era of unparalleled global accessibility and knowledge exchange, it's an ironic twist of fate that it has also contributed to heightened feelings of isolation among individuals. This paradox is what we aim to address at PairedWorld".

Introducing w3meet: The Future of Social Interactions


After launching the world's first In-Real-Life Human Connection Protocol, PairedWorld is unveiling its inaugural application, w3meet - a pioneering mobile dApp that sets a new standard in the industry. The dApp is the first of its kind to reward real-world connections with $PAIRED, the ecosystem’s token. w3meet offers a suite of features for users to initiate and fund gatherings, participate in curated events of all types, and engage in meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals. Currently available only for iOS, w3meet is poised to transform how we forge and nurture relationships in all stages of life. Download w3meet today and step into the future of social connectivity by joining the waitlist or securing a referral link from a current user. w3meet opens the door to a world of meaningful interactions, seamlessly blending technology with genuine human connection.

Distinguished Board Appointments and Strategic Partnerships

The PairedWorld Foundation proudly welcomes Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schwabe, the Co-Founder of the Blockchain Center at the University of Zurich, as a new member of its Board. Dr. Schwabe brings an unparalleled level of expertise in blockchain technology and governance, and his academic insights will be invaluable in guiding the Foundation's direction.

Joining Dr. Schwabe on the Board is Mr. Ralf Glabischnig, a renowned serial entrepreneur and investor. He is recognised for his instrumental role in developing a global blockchain ecosystem, particularly focusing on the famous 'Crypto Valley' in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as well as the 'Crypto Oasis' in the Middle East. He is also a founding member of the Crypto Valley Association and the Swiss Blockchain Federation.

In another exciting development, Inacta Ventures has come on board as a strategic partner, a move that is set to significantly boost the Foundation's global outreach and enhance its strategic planning capabilities.

The Foundation has also announced its partnership with The Digital Commonwealth, a multifaceted platform that integrates news, media, education, events, and venture capital, with Founder & CEO James Bowater also joining PairedWorld advisory board. This collaboration brings together a diverse community from various digital sectors, including AI, Blockchain, Crypto Assets, Digital Assets, Tokenisation, and Web3, enriching the Foundation's network and resources.

About Pairedworld

The PairedWorld Foundation is a collaborative initiative among leading experts and academics in the fields of Blockchain, Psychology, Neuroscience, Behavioral Economics, and Governance. Committed to creating a world where technology enhances our collective well-being, the Foundation introduces the world's first Proof of IRL Human Connection Protocol. Aiming to leverage Blockchain as a catalyst for positive social change, the PairedWorld Foundation seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and global communities alike.Learn more at www.paired.world or follow us on Twitter @PairedWorld.

About Inacta Ventures

As a network enabler and execution company, Inacta Ventures is dedicated to connecting startups and corporations in the WEB3 space. With a strong and proven network of partners and advisors, Inacta Ventures offers a comprehensive range of services to help clients navigate the complex world of Blockchain and WEB3. Services include advisory, venture building, smart capital and community building and turning WEB3 ideas into reality.

About The Digital Commonwealth

The Digital Commonwealth is a community centric hybrid news, media, education, events and venture capital platform.

Its community is drawn from the wider digital industries including Ai, Blockchain, Crypto Assets, Digital Assets, Fintech, Frontier Technologies, Metaverse, Quantum, Real World Assets, Tokenisation and Web3. Its community is drawn from the wider digital industries including Ai, Blockchain, Crypto Assets, Digital Assets, Fintech, Frontier Technologies, Metaverse, Quantum, Real World Assets, Tokenisation and Web3.

Media Relations
press@paired.world 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: PairedWorld Foundation
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Komet Sales Announces Merger with Axerrio  
Jan 29, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
PairedWorld Foundation Unveils Innovative Solution to Digital Addiction and Loneliness during World Economic Forum and Announces Key Additions to Its Board and Strategic Partnerships  
Jan 29, 2024 18:23 HKT/SGT
Calling Off the 14th WIEF, 6-8 February 2024  
Jan 29, 2024 14:58 HKT/SGT
Certification Irregularities at Toyota Industries  
Monday, January 29, 2024 1:47:00 PM
SeaPRwire Deploys AI Solutions to Strengthen Corporate Communications and Media Presence in Asia  
Jan 29, 2024 12:47 HKT/SGT
Double podium to start the season for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Monday, January 29, 2024 10:01:00 AM
Fujitsu and YE Digital launch new distribution center services to address labor shortages, supply chain sustainability in Japan  
Monday, January 29, 2024 9:45:00 AM
Global Schools Group Unveils New Logo  
Jan 29, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
LeapCharger Excited to Share CEO Insights in Exclusive Interview  
Jan 26, 2024 21:12 HKT/SGT
Interactive Strength, Inc. is Expanding its Presence in the Fast-growing Golf Performance Market as a New Exhibitor at the 2024 PGA Show  
Friday, January 26, 2024 8:12:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Smart Future of Taxation Summit & Awards 2024
1   February
Chennai, India
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       