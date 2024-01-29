Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: The LHoFT - Luxembourg House of Financial Technology
The Luxembourg House of Financial Technology Announces the Inaugural 'Catapult: Financial Inclusion South East Asia' Program
The Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT) Foundation, a cornerstone of fintech innovation within Luxembourg's financial sector since 2016, is coming to Southeast Asia to promote cooperation and exchange between Luxembourg and SEA with their latest initiative - Catapult: Financial Inclusion Southeast Asia. This pioneering acceleration program is designed to empower fintech startups, fostering growth and innovation in financial services.

Luxembourg, Jan 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Luxembourg is the leader in responsible investment fund assets in Europe, commanding 32% of funds and 39% of all assets under management (AuM). Luxembourg is home to a vibrant ecosystem enriched with initiatives and institutions dedicated to fostering sustainable development, supported by a Government dedicated to driving sustainability principles. Luxembourg is a place where innovation meets impact, nurturing Fintech solutions that have a purpose and a promise.

The program

This inaugural edition of Catapult: Financial Inclusion Southeast Asia will welcome up to 20 selected Fintechs to participate in a multifaceted week-long program in Thailand, where they will benefit from an enriching blend of workshops, mentoring sessions, networking opportunities, and interactions with investors and potential partners. A curated group of ten of these Fintechs will be chosen to extend their journey to Luxembourg for a further week of the program. Luxembourg is the leading financial centre in the Eurozone and the second-largest fund centre in the world. In Luxembourg, program participants will be immersed in the centre's financial services and financial services ecosystem.

The LHoFT Foundation underwrites all travel and accommodation expenses associated with the program, allowing participants to focus on innovation and learning.

The program, sponsored by the Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs and implemented by the LHoFT Foundation, is supported by esteemed partners in the financial services and microfinance sectors, such as Money 20/20, NIA, SFA, VIISA, Bitkub, ADB, Do Ventures, Luxembourg for Finance, ADA, InFiNe, LMDF, SPTF, Afi, Bamboo Capital Partners, Krungsri, Double Father Partners, European Microfinance Platform, GGGI, TFA, Alliance of Digital Finance Associations, Amarante Consulting, Brankas.

Building upon the resounding success of previous editions in Africa, Catapult: Financial Inclusion Southeast Asia heralds a pivotal moment in connecting the regional Asian fintech community with Europe's expansive fintech network, a domain led with distinction by the LHoFT Foundation.

Nasir Zubairi, CEO of the LHoFT Foundation, said: "We are immensely proud to broaden our impact with Catapult: Financial Inclusion South East Asia. This program is meticulously designed to bolster fintech startups tackling pressing challenges and seizing opportunities in the financial sector. Luxembourg's reputation as a premier European fintech and financial services hub makes it an ideal partner to help these startups flourish. We are excited to welcome the program participants into our dynamic and diverse fintech community."

Invitation to apply

Catapult: Financial Inclusion Southeast Asia welcomes applications from Fintech startups within the Southeast Asia region focused on addressing financial inclusion gaps with innovative and scalable solutions. The program is open to Fintechs across various domains: payments, remittances, lending, savings, insurance, financial education, and more.

Application process is simple and free. Apply before February 18, 2024: https://lhoft.com/catapult-financial-inclusion-south-east-asia

About The LHoFT

The LHoFT Foundation is a public-private sector initiative that drives technology innovation for Luxembourg's financial services industry, connecting the domestic and international fintech community to develop solutions that shape the world of tomorrow. The LHoFT Foundation offers an innovation platform that provides fintech startups with access to talent, expertise, funding, and market opportunities. The LHoFT Foundation also works with government agencies, regulators, and industry associations to foster a supportive and inclusive fintech ecosystem in Luxembourg.

Please visit: https://lhoft.com

Contact Information

Annabelle Albert-Fonteneau
Startup Growth Manager at The LHoFT
annabelle.albert@lhoft.lu
+352661582336

Hanh Le
Founder/CEO of Empacte
hanh.le@empacte.co
+66917194694

SOURCE: The LHoFT - Luxembourg House of Financial Technology

