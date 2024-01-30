Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Aledia
Aledia Announces Comprehensive Strategy and New Recruits to Lead in the MicroLED Market
The deeptech Aledia unveils its strategic vision to transform the MicroLED market, focusing on strategic expansion, seeking additional funding, and bolstering its executive team.

PARIS, FRANCE, Jan 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Aledia, a leader in the development of MicroLED technology for next-generation displays, today unveils its ambitious growth and development strategy, orchestrated by Pierre Laboisse, the new President and CEO who joined the company last September.

Aledia Wafer 8''Aledia Wafer 8''Aledia Wafer 8''

Market and Financial Roadmap

Capitalizing on its unique 3D wireLED technology and an extensive portfolio of over 300 patent families, Aledia is set to establish itself as a global leader in the MicroLED market. Following a significant fundraising of 120 million euros last September, the deeptech is entering a new phase of development. It aims to attract additional investments to support its expansion and market penetration for the coming years.

Manufacturing Excellence

Aledia's manufacturing strategy emphasizes in-house differentiation and external foundry partnerships to scale production capacity above 5,000 wafer starts per week. This strategic approach will enable Aledia to offer large-scale, best-in-class manufacturing capabilities, aligning with the company's innovative edge.

Refocused Product Portfolio and Organizational Shift

The deeptech is realigning its product portfolio to better meet market needs, focusing on consumer goods like smartwatches, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, and smartphones, computing devices such as tablets and laptops; industrial applications with large video and professional screens; and automotive displays including Head-Up Displays (HUDs) and dashboards. Concurrently, Aledia is enhancing its organizational structure to be more customer-centric and execution-focused, aligning with its commitment to customer satisfaction and market responsiveness.

New Recruits Enhancing the Executive Team

Aledia welcomes Felix Marchal as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Cyril Dionisi as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 30 years in the semiconductor industry, Felix Marchal will drive the international sales expansion and develop strategic partnerships. He states: "Joining Aledia at this key development stage is exhilarating. I'm eager to drive our global market presence."

Cyril Dionisi, bringing nearly 25 years of expertise in operations and supply chain, will optimize production and operational efficiency. He adds: "Aligning our operational capabilities with Aledia's ambitious strategy is my goal, ensuring sustained growth and operational excellence."

Pierre Laboisse, President and CEO of Aledia concludes, "We are at a pivotal moment in the display technology industry. Aledia's strategic focus, coupled with our cutting-edge technology and manufacturing capabilities, places us in a prime position to lead the market and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

With these strategic initiatives, Aledia is confidently advancing towards becoming a dominant force in the global display technology market.

Contact Information

Claire Gerardin
Press Attachée for Aledia
claire@clairegerardin.com
+33650681228

Aledia Contact
Felix Marchal
Chief Sales Officer
felix.marchal@aledia.com
+33 6 14 51 32 53

SOURCE: Aledia

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Electronics
