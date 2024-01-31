Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies
Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum 2024 "Driving Growth with Market Integrity and Sound Governance"

HONG KONG, Jan 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum, jointly organised by The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC), the Hong Kong Association of Registered Public Interest Entity Auditors Limited (PIEAA), and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD), was held yesterday, with the aim of upholding common goals and beliefs and collaboratively exploring the development path of Hong Kong's capital markets.

Geopolitical tensions have brought more instability to the global economy, and the external environment faced by Hong Kong has become more complex. What is the outlook for Hong Kong's capital markets under the new international situation? How should Hong Kong better attract domestic and foreign investors and explore innovative financial and business models, while consolidating the city's unique advantages to meet challenges and seize opportunities? This forum focuses on various issues and emphasises that market integrity and sound governance are important cornerstones for the development of Hong Kong's capital markets. The Forum invited a wide range of guest speakers and moderators, bringing together nearly 400 business elites and professionals to share their insights and efforts in addressing the challenges faced by Hong Kong, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas.

Dr Kenneth Lam, Chairman of the Forum Organising Committee and Vice Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, said, "CHKLC emphasises the long-term healthy growth and efficient operation of Hong Kong's capital markets; PIEAA attaches great importance to the integrity and transparency of listed companies; and the HKIoD focuses on corporate governance and director professionalism. With this consensus, the three organisations have joined forces to initiate a representative and influential partnership, and have for the first time created a cross-sectoral communication platform that aims to integrate the professional knowledge and market practices of all parties to give impetus to the sustainable development of the capital markets."

The guest of honour at the Forum was the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan Mo-po GBM GBS MH JP. The Forum kicked off with a keynote speech entitled "2024 Economic and Capital Markets Outlook". This was followed by in-depth panel discussions on two major topics: "Boosting Liquidity of Hong Kong Capital Markets" and "Enhancing the Role of Hong Kong as an International Asset Management Centre". The final highlight of the Forum was a luncheon speech by Dr Carlson Tong GBS, JP, Chairman of the Task Force on Enhancing Stock Market Liquidity, entitled "Enhancing the Competitiveness and Attractiveness of Hong Kong as an IFC", which brought the event to a successful close.

"By hosting this forum, the co-organisers hope to provide a communication and discussion platform for the industry to express opinions on market integrity, sound governance, sustainable development, and other related issues, and to share best practices and guidance on innovative development prospects. This will increase market participants' awareness and understanding of market integrity, attract more capital to our markets, and promote the healthy development of the economy. At the same time, it will help facilitate the capital markets' transformation towards sustainable development, enhance their capital formation and asset management capabilities, and improve Hong Kong's long-term competitiveness and economic sustainability", Dr Lam concluded.

Approximately 400 business and industry professionals actively participated in the inaugural Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum 2024.

