

DUBAI, Jan 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Dubai FinTech Summit, organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) - held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE and President of DIFC - hosted on Tuesday the DFS Dialogues roundtable bringing together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to collaboratively shape the agenda for the 2nd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, on 6-7 May 2024.







During the invitation only DFS Dialogues session, 30+ industry leaders participated in in-depth discussions to chalk out key themes for the upcoming summit. This served as a platform for experts to rank the relevancy of various topics with Regulatory Framework, Eco-Finance and Fintech 2.0 gaining significant traction. Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, commented, “Dubai is at the heart of everything FinTech and its global penetration has continued to disrupt the way traditional financial services operate. In line with the D33 Agenda to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033 and DIFC’s 2030 strategy to shape the future of finance and innovation, the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, pivotal to transforming the global FinTech sector. It presents a unique opportunity to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region.” During the DFS Dialogues session, ENBD signed an agreement to join the summit as the official premium banking partner highlighting its commitment to drive innovation within the financial sector. The e& group also signed an agreement to join as the official event headline partner which showcases their continuous effort to support innovative and future thinking businesses on a global scale. Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of e& life, said, “The Dubai FinTech Summit represents an innovative platform where industry leaders from around the world come together to redefine the future of the financial landscape. It is a testament to Dubai’s visionary leadership in establishing a world-class FinTech hub where technological advancement and financial empowerment go hand in hand. At e&, we believe in the power of technology to drive economic growth and enhance financial inclusion. With our cutting-edge digital solutions and connectivity, we continuously strive to facilitate progress through innovation and collaboration. We are proud to sponsor DFS 2024 as part of our ongoing commitment to support the FinTech ecosystem in UAE and beyond.” Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD, said: "Emirates NBD is proud to be at the forefront of these exclusive strategic conversations that bring together industry pioneers. These dialogues are fundamental in shaping the UAE fintech industry's future and setting the agenda for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024. The upcoming event serves as a key platform for fostering global FinTech advancements. Emirates NBD's participation reflects our continuous commitment to embracing innovation in banking. It's a crucial opportunity to engage with the latest trends and insights that will shape the future of finance." The day closed with FinTech start-ups from across the UAE participating in the Fintech World Cup Dubai regional qualifying round with Yabx Technologies emerging victorious and entering the coveted Grand Finale set to take place during the Dubai Fintech Summit 2024 where the winner will have the chance of securing USD 1 mn in investment. It will also offer a platform for the winners of each of the regional finals to showcase their solutions to a global audience of investors and potential partners. Winners will also gain access to mentorship by esteemed judges, global brand exposure, industry recognition and a path to success through strategic synergies and partnerships. The FinTech World Cup is holding multiple regional qualifying rounds across 10 strategic FinTech hubs around the world where local FinTechs can apply to become a part of the finale. Some of the regional competitions, already conducted in collaboration with partners, have identified winners who represent the pinnacle of FinTech innovation in their respective regions. These winners include Monak E-services from Saudi Arabia; Audax from Singapore and Xaults Technologies from India. Dubai FinTech Summit 2024 will see an unprecedented gathering of over 8,000 decision-makers, 300+ thought leaders across 5 stages and 200+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies. Visitors can purchase tickets for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, with early bird prices ending soon. About Dubai International Financial Centre Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3bn and an estimated GDP of USD 8trn. With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai. DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region. The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups. 