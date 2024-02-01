Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 1, 2024
Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 17:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Pinnacle Group International
A Confluence of Sustainability Excellence: The 16th Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Jan 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Global CSR & ESG Summit And Awards 2024TM - a premier event dedicated to advancing corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices on a global scale. The summit is set to take place on 25th April 2024 at Novotel Hotel Thai Ha Hanoi, featuring a dynamic program designed to inspire, educate, and catalyze positive change.

This year’s theme, “Generating Meaningful Impact. Unlocking Value” highlights the importance of creating tangible, lasting impact through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices through groundbreaking strategies, innovative solutions, and collaborative initiatives shaping the future of CSR and ESG. Participants will be able to engage in insightful discussions, gain actionable insights, and network with like-minded professionals from around the world.

Hosted at Novotel Hotel Thai Ha Hanoi, the summit brings together industry leaders, thought pioneers, and sustainability enthusiasts for a three-day exploration of groundbreaking strategies, innovative solutions, and collaborative initiatives shaping the future of CSR and ESG. Participants can engage in insightful discussions, gain actionable insights, and network with like-minded professionals globally.

Key Summit Highlights:

  • Pre-Summit Integrated Reporting Workshop: Led by renowned sustainability expert Prof. Geoffrey Williams, this workshop on April 24 2024, strives to encourage integrated thinking and reporting opportunities by using integrated thinking to write an integrated report.
  • Thought-Provoking Presentations and Panels: Expert speakers and panel discussions will tackle pressing issues, emerging trends, and best practices in the CSR and ESG landscape. Allowing for discussions and a deeper understanding of current policies and strategies.
  • Awards Ceremony: Recognizing and celebrating organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainable practices, the awards ceremony promises to be a highlight of the summit.
  • Interactive Networking: Participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry peers and experts, forge new collaborations, and exchange ideas during dedicated networking sessions.
  • Business/Eco/Cultural Tour: Held on 26 April 2024, participants can join this curated experience to learn more about the rich tapestry of history, vibrant cultural landmarks, and the delightful local charm that defines this enchanting city. Explore iconic landmarks, and savour the unique atmosphere.

Global CSR & ESG Awards 2024:

The premier awards initiative in Asia acknowledges excellence in CSR and ESG, commending companies for their outstanding, inventive, and internationally acclaimed products, services, projects, and initiatives executed, either presently or in the past. These endeavours serve as a testament to and spotlight the companies’ dedication towards achieving their objectives in the realms of CSR and ESG.

The award categories for this year are:

  • Best Environmental Excellence Award 
  • Best Community Programme Award 
  • Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award 
  • Empowerment Of Women Award 
  • Best Workplace Practises 
  • CSR & ESG Leadership Award Product Excellence Award 
  • Product Excellence Award
  • Best CEO 
  • Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations Team 

This year, we also have award categories recognising the companies at the forefront of their respective industries and countries.

The award categories are: 

  • Best In Singapore 
  • Best In Thailand 
  • Best In Indonesia 
  • Best In Cambodia 
  • Best In Viet Nam 
  • Best In Philippines 

Register for the summit here: https://globalcsr.pinnaclegroup.global/attend/ 

For media partnerships and media passes, please contact:
Celestia Cheng (Ms.), Marketing Manager
HP: +65 9738 7487
Email: marketing@pinnaclegroup.global 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Pinnacle Group International
Sectors: Trade Shows, Environment, ESG, Daily News, ASEAN, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Pinnacle Group International
Aug 31, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Leaders Gather for The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit
Aug 30, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
The 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards Honours 2023 Winners
Aug 15, 2023 08:02 HKT/SGT
The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023
Aug 14, 2023 14:01 HKT/SGT
Pinnacle Group announces the 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards
Feb 27, 2023 17:30 HKT/SGT
The 8th Edition REITS Asia Pacific 2023 held on 16th March 2023
Nov 10, 2022 11:47 HKT/SGT
World's Best CSR Corporations Honoured at The Industry's Top CSR Awards at The 14th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards on 3-4 November 2022
Oct 17, 2022 16:04 HKT/SGT
Hanoi to Host The 14th Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2022 on 3-4 November 2022
Oct 15, 2013 17:00 HKT/SGT
Philippine Real Estate Sector to Undergo Big Changes in the Next 5 Years
Mar 1, 2012 19:00 HKT/SGT
Philippines to Host 4th Annual Global CSR Summit 2012
Oct 21, 2011 09:00 HKT/SGT
Philippine Investment Summit (PISGFM) to Welcome More Than 40 Global Investment Houses on Oct 27 in Manila
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       