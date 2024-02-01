

Vancouver, BC, Jan 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing its name to Rover Critical Minerals Corp. The name change marks the Company's successful pivot into critical minerals exploration, a process which started in January 2022. Trading will commence under the new name on Monday February 5, 2024. The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol ROVR on the TSXV; ROVMF on the OTCQB; and 4XO on the FSE. New ISIN/CUSIP numbers reflecting the name change have been made eligible. The Company's transfer agent, Computershare, can be contacted with any further questions. Effective Monday February 5, 2024, the Company's will be launching a new website with a new URL of www.rovercriticalmierals.com. Officers and Directors of the Company will continue to use their existing emails and gradually migrate to new email domain over the coming months. Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "Management and Directors at Rover are doubling down on our pivot into critical minerals. We remain resolute in our focus on advancing the Let's Go Lithium project in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada." LGL Project The LGL project is a claystone sedimentary lithium project located in a flat playa in an ancient volcanic lakebed. The claim block, which is approximately 8,300 acres in size, includes several limestone-capped butte-like outcrop formations. As released on September 7, 2023, a successful Phase 1 surface sampling program has returned multiple high-grade surface lithium samples. The clay body, as it's known today, is believed to have very little overburden, and at the southern boundary of the project the lithium rich clay is exposed at the surface, or above surface in butte outcrops. Project infrastructure includes hydro power lines on site, direct road access, access to the Union Pacific rail line, and the nearby town of Pahrump with a readily available work force. LGL Property Map Regional Geology The project is located within the prolific southwest Nevada claystone lithium jurisdiction. LGL is located just 12 km away from the historic Franklin Wells hectorite (a rare lithium smectite mineral) deposit. Mining at Franklin Wells dates back to the 1920's. The regional geology of the Amargosa Valley is a basin-and-range structure with the Greenwater Range and Funeral Mountains to the west and the Amargosa Desert to the east. The Greenwater/Funeral mountains are fault-controlled with narrow interior valleys and are bounded by broad, coalescing alluvial fans. The Greenwater/Funeral mountains are composed of lower Paleozoic marine and metamorphic rocks. LGL is located in a large basin of clay rich Tertiary lakebed sediments, the major host rock for the other lithium claystone deposits in the southwest Nevada lithium jurisdiction. Lhoist North America has been open pit mining the specialty clays in the area since 1974. Later-stage company comparable claystone lithium projects in southwest Nevada include Century Lithium Corp.'s Clayton Valley project; American Lithium's TLC project; Noram Lithium's Zeus project, and Nevada Lithium's Bonnie Claire project. All of the aforementioned companies are later-stage mining companies, with a NI 43-101 resource calculation. About Rover Metals Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada. Swiss Business Development Consultant In May 2023, the Company hired a Switzerland, based consultant (the "Consultant") to provide business development consulting services in the key mining markets of England, France, Germany, and Switzerland. The Consultant's roles and responsibilities include traveling through-out central Europe representing the Company at mining events. Further to its release of May 26, 2023, the Company is issuing 150,000 common shares in the Company for services provided by the Consultant. The Consultant is independent (arm's length) to the Company. The share-based payment is for the payment of consulting services for the period of October 1st to December 31st, 2023. The Company has received approval from the Toronto Venture Exchange to make the issuance, pursuant to the common shares bearing the standard four-month regulatory hold period from the date of issuance. You can follow Rover on its social media channels:

