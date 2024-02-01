

TAIPEI, TW, Feb 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The continuous drive toward decarbonization is fueling power semiconductor innovations—whether in terms of materials, chip design, circuit topologies, or packaging. The need to improve and enhance energy efficiency, one of the most demanding challenges of power electronics, to meet the requirements imposed by international standards and to reduce power waste, is expected to lead to more sustainable electronics products and systems.



PowerUP Asia 2024 is a three-day virtual conference and exhibition highlighting the latest technology developments and trends in power electronics, including wide-bandgap (WBG) devices, power semiconductors, and related technologies, as manufacturers worldwide set their sights on power efficiency, carbon reduction, and greener energy. Organized by Now on its second year, PowerUP Asia, to be held from May 21–23, 2024, will bring the latest developments in power semiconductor and engineering, and how the industry can explore ways to accelerate the pathway to net-zero carbon emissions.



Who Should Attend Engineers, researchers, and industry professionals should attend the PowerUP Asian 2024 Virtual Expo and Conference. Engineers specializing in power electronics, semiconductor technologies, like GaN and SiC, and renewable energy systems will find immense value. Professionals in power management, converters and those exploring advancements in e-mobility and smart-grid infrastructure will gain significant insights. Furthermore, those interested in gaining hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technologies within this field should attend. Those who possess a genuine enthusiasm for transforming energy efficiency, diminishing carbon footprints, and promoting the worldwide transition to renewable energy sources will find this conference to be of value. Call for Papers EE Times Asia is seeking papers for presentation at the upcoming PowerUP Asia 2024. Main conference topics include: Wide-bandgap semiconductors GaN devices

SiC devices

Packaging

Measurement and control

Automotive, industrial and consumer applications

Other materials Power converters and related technologies Semiconductors

Thermal management

Voltage/current, sensors

DC/DC, AC/DC, AC/AC converters, and inverters

Battery management systems

Applications Motion control Drivers and sensors

Electric motors

Semiconductors

Tools

Applications Tools/test and measurement Software

Instrumentation

Modules Power management Wireless power transfer

Energy harvesting

Supercapacitors and batteries

Modules and systems All submissions (title and abstract) received by the deadline of March 29, 2024, will be assigned for editorial review, with related communication for acceptance. Please submit your proposals to Stephen Las Marias at Stephen.LasMarias@aspencore.com. For interested companies, we are offering sponsorship packages to generate leads, raise brand awareness and participate in the conference and exhibition. For more details on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Michael Sun at Michael.Sun@aspencore.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: AspenCore

Sectors: Trade Shows, Electronics, Smart Cities

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

