Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 1, 2024
Thursday, 1 February 2024, 15:35 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AspenCore
PowerUP Asia 2024: Power Semiconductor Innovations Toward Green Goals

TAIPEI, TW, Feb 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The continuous drive toward decarbonization is fueling power semiconductor innovations—whether in terms of materials, chip design, circuit topologies, or packaging. The need to improve and enhance energy efficiency, one of the most demanding challenges of power electronics, to meet the requirements imposed by international standards and to reduce power waste, is expected to lead to more sustainable electronics products and systems.

PowerUP Asia 2024 is a three-day virtual conference and exhibition highlighting the latest technology developments and trends in power electronics, including wide-bandgap (WBG) devices, power semiconductors, and related technologies, as manufacturers worldwide set their sights on power efficiency, carbon reduction, and greener energy. Organized by

Now on its second year, PowerUP Asia, to be held from May 21–23, 2024, will bring the latest developments in power semiconductor and engineering, and how the industry can explore ways to accelerate the pathway to net-zero carbon emissions.

Who Should Attend

Engineers, researchers, and industry professionals should attend the PowerUP Asian 2024 Virtual Expo and Conference.

Engineers specializing in power electronics, semiconductor technologies, like GaN and SiC, and renewable energy systems will find immense value. Professionals in power management, converters and those exploring advancements in e-mobility and smart-grid infrastructure will gain significant insights.

Furthermore, those interested in gaining hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technologies within this field should attend. Those who possess a genuine enthusiasm for transforming energy efficiency, diminishing carbon footprints, and promoting the worldwide transition to renewable energy sources will find this conference to be of value. 

Call for Papers

EE Times Asia is seeking papers for presentation at the upcoming PowerUP Asia 2024. Main conference topics include:

Wide-bandgap semiconductors

  • GaN devices
  • SiC devices
  • Packaging
  • Measurement and control
  • Automotive, industrial and consumer applications
  • Other materials

Power converters and related technologies

  • Semiconductors
  • Thermal management
  • Voltage/current, sensors
  • DC/DC, AC/DC, AC/AC converters, and inverters
  • Battery management systems
  • Applications

Motion control

  • Drivers and sensors
  • Electric motors
  • Semiconductors
  • Tools
  • Applications

Tools/test and measurement

  • Software
  • Instrumentation
  • Modules

Power management

  • Wireless power transfer
  • Energy harvesting
  • Supercapacitors and batteries
  • Modules and systems

All submissions (title and abstract) received by the deadline of March 29, 2024, will be assigned for editorial review, with related communication for acceptance. Please submit your proposals to Stephen Las Marias at Stephen.LasMarias@aspencore.com.

For interested companies, we are offering sponsorship packages to generate leads, raise brand awareness and participate in the conference and exhibition. For more details on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Michael Sun at Michael.Sun@aspencore.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AspenCore
Sectors: Trade Shows, Electronics, Smart Cities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

AspenCore
Oct 5, 2023 10:22 HKT/SGT
Electronics Asia Conference 2023 to Highlight IoT, AI/ML, Automotive, and Wireless Developments Driving Semiconductor Industry Growth in Asia
May 23, 2023 08:34 HKT/SGT
PowerUP Asia 2023 Opens Tomorrow with Power Electronics Trends in Focus
Apr 24, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
GaN and SiC Technologies on Spotlight at PowerUP Asia Conference
Apr 21, 2023 11:55 HKT/SGT
Inaugural PowerUP Asia Conference Highlights Latest Innovations in Asia's Power Electronics Industry
Oct 17, 2022 14:36 HKT/SGT
Key Industry Players to Discuss IoT, Automotive, Wireless, and Supply Chain Trends and Opportunities at EAC 2022
Aug 31, 2022 09:30 HKT/SGT
Electronics Asia Conference 2022 Puts Spotlight on IoT, Automotive Electronics, Wireless Technologies, and the Semiconductor Supply Chain
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       