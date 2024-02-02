Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Invests in Bruneian Company for Offshore Supply Vessel Operations

JAKARTA, Feb 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - On January 30, 2024, PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk (WINS:JK) entered a strategic venture through a 49% stake in SAVWIN Sdn Bhd with a Brunei-based partner.

Through this partnership, Wintermar will have an advantage in tendering for longer term contracts in Brunei which favour local content. Savwin Sdn Bhd will initially operate a Fast Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel which is currently on a long term contract in Brunei until 2027. This initiative signifies our strategic expansion to enhancing our maritime service offerings and strengthening our local presence in Brunei's maritime sector, where Wintermar has been operating since 2014.

Wintermar group’s 4Q2023 fleet utilization reached 74%, which was better than 70% recorded in 3Q2023. Total contracts on hand as at 31 December 2023 amounted to US$ 82 million.

About Wintermar Offshore Marine Group

Wintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over nearly 50 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, and sails a fleet of more than 48 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All vessels are operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real-time by shore-based Vessel Teams.

Wintermar is the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, and is currently certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO14001:2015 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visit www.wintermar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Ms. Pek Swan Layanto, CFA
Investor Relations
PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk
Tel: (62-21) 530 5201 Ext 401
Email: investor_relations@wintermar.com




