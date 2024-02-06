Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Rockbird media
Rockbird Media Unveils First-Ever Customer Experience Summit Asia, Trailblazing the Future of Philippine CX

Manila, Philippines, Feb 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Rockbird Media invites businesses to elevate their customer experience strategies as they unveil their first-ever "Customer Experience Summit Asia." Themed "Trailblazing the Future of Philippine Customer Experience," the summit is scheduled for March 21, 2024, at Shangri-La The Fort, BGC.

As the Philippines' CX market experiences rapid growth, businesses need to enhance their CX strategies to navigate the evolving landscape. Given that 52% of customers are willing to switch to a competitor after one bad experience, staying ahead is imperative. The Philippines is being recognized as the "new emerging-market middle class" and constitutes a significant portion of Asia's expanding consumer base.

Embark on a journey of transformation alongside renowned industry leaders who will elevate your customer experience strategies. Gain invaluable knowledge from renowned speakers in engaging keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, one-on-one meetings, breakout sessions, and explore booths from solution providers.

The summit provides opportunities to connect, share knowledge, and build meaningful relationships with over 100+ C-level executives, VPs, and directors from diverse industries.

Save the date and secure your spot now! For more information, including registration details, the in-depth agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://cesa.rockbirdmedia.com/ 

About Rockbird Media

Rockbird Media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latesttrends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow. Visit rockbirdmedia.com.

For more information, contact lyra@rockbirdmedia.com




