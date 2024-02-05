Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Monday, 5 February 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Formerra
Formerra Launches New Nordic Hub to Power Global Healthcare Innovation
New facility in Malmo, Sweden strengthens support for healthcare customers in Scandinavia and Europe with specialized material solutions.

ROMEOVILLE, IL, Feb 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, announces the opening of a new warehouse in Malmö, Sweden, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. The modern facility will support existing customers with an emphasis on serving the growing production demands of medical device and equipment production in Europe.

Formerra Global Distribution NetworkFormerra Global Distribution Network

Formerra's facilities network has expanded to include a new warehouse in Malmö, Sweden that will serve medical device OEMs and suppliers in Europe and Nordic countries.

The new Nordic hub underscores Formerra's commitment to providing tailored solutions to customers where needed in support of meeting the stringent requirements of the healthcare industry. By pairing an expansive portfolio of products from leading suppliers with its expertise in REACH certification and US-manufactured medical-grade materials, Formerra is uniquely positioned to help customers navigate the complexities of healthcare regulations, ensuring rapid compliance and market entry.

"With this new facility, Formerra is expanding geographically and, at the same time, intensifying our focus on the healthcare sector, where precision, reliability, and rapid innovation are paramount," explains Cathy Dodd, Chief Executive Officer at Formerra. "Our Malmö warehouse provides Nordic and European customers with a gateway to advanced material solutions, designed to meet the rigorous demands of their medical applications."

This network expansion further represents Formerra's deep understanding of the healthcare industry's challenges, ranging from the growing government regulations to global trade requirements. Housing a comprehensive range of materials capable of supporting these demanding requirements, the new facility positions Formerra as a vital partner in the development and production of medical devices and equipment.

The Malmö facility is strategically located to ensure efficient distribution across Europe. Likewise, the new warehouse will complement Formerra's existing presence and warehouses in Ireland and the UK, the result of its acquisition of distributor Total Polymer Solutions (TPS) in April 2023. TPS has officially been renamed Formerra, a significant milestone in integrating this important acquisition and expanding the Formerra brand and presence into Europe.

Formerra's vision extends beyond healthcare. The Malmö location sits amid regional hubs for growth industries such as telecommunications, electronics, powersports, and utility vehicles, industries Formerra currently serves.

Formerra will be exhibiting at MD&M West in Anaheim, California this week in Booth 610.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

