Thursday, 8 February 2024, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: LAC Global
Embrace the Fortune of Health this CNY with LAC's Activated Liver Protector and Belli Lean

SINGAPORE, Feb 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The festive season is often synonymous with feasting, merry-making and creating unforgettable memories. As we embrace the moments of abundance, LAC's Activated Liver Protector and Belli Lean offer a helping hand to keep the delicate balance of health and celebration.

With the consideration of the possibilities of over-indulgence during the festive new year, LAC's Activated Liver Protector and Belli Lean aim to keep the balance in check – LAC Liver Protector, with its cutting-edge formulation, features an advanced blend of antioxidants and natural extracts, actively nurturing and fortifying the liver, which will certainly be overworking through the late nights of feasting, mahjong sessions and get-togethers.

LAC Belli Lean works hand-in-hand with the body's natural metabolism, further enhancing the body to metabolise fat more effectively. Crafted with natural ingredients, Belli Lean is a delicious and convenient way to reduce belly fat and look your best for gatherings with loved ones this year.

LAC is also proud to debut their red packet design for 2024, featuring motifs of golden swallows to symbolise good fortune and auspiciousness. Surrounding the swallows are patterns of colourful circles embedded within the Chinese character "" to wish recipients "prosperity" and add a dynamic and visually appealing element to the overall design.

As the Chinese saying goes, "Health is Wealth" – our health remains paramount to our well-being even as we celebrate.




