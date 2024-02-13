Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 00:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Exito
24th Edition of CFO Leadership Summit: KSA CFO Summit 2024
CFO Summit 2024: A Celebration of Excellence Honouring 50 Distinguished Financial Leaders

RIYADH, Feb 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 24th edition of the CFO Leadership Summit is set to unite financial luminaries and industry leaders on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Themed "Growth Strategies for the Forward-Thinking CFO," the summit aims to be a cornerstone event for finance professionals navigating the evolving financial landscape.

Beyond thought-provoking conversations and networking opportunities, the 24th CFO Summit will unveil the CFO 50 winners. This initiative, "Honoring CFOs by Delivering Financial Excellence," recognises finance executives displaying unmatched commitment and brilliance in their roles.

The CFO Leadership Summit compiles the annual CFO 50 list by considering nominations, direct applications, information from an extensive database, insightful interviews, scrutiny of company websites, and other publicly available sources. These selected CFOs, distinguished by their passion and unwavering commitment, collectively contribute significantly to shaping the financial landscape.

Exito Media Concepts, the force behind the CFO Summit, takes pride in facilitating this platform for learning, collaboration, and celebration. Join the summit on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as it embarks on a journey to explore and pay tribute to outstanding finance leaders shaping the financial excellence landscape.

Esteemed CFO list:

  1. Mahmoud Hamoud, CFO, Abunayyan Holding
  2. Atif Mirza, Head of Finance / CFO, Airbus Saudi Ltd
  3. Fahad Al-Aslami, Group Chief Financial Officer, Al Akaria
  4. Dr.Mohammed Nasser, CFO, Al Haytham Mining Company
  5. Rishad Ismail, Finance Director, Al Rashid Trading & Contracting Company
  6. Mohamed Helal, Group CFO (Senior Vice President SVP), Al Watania For Industries
  7. Banan Duraidi, CFO, ALAQTAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
  8. Muhammad Anis Younus, Chief Financial Officer, AlFadhili Field Housing for Real Estate Development Company
  9. Faker Helali, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), Alfanar
  10. Muhammad Salman, CFO, Almunajem Foods Company
  11. Hassan Elaraby, Acting CFO, Alpha Star Aviation Services
  12. Rehan Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer (Fin, Ops & BD/SA), Arabio - Arab Company for Pharmaceutical Products
  13. Ali Al-Ajroush, Director - Group Treasurer, ARASCO
  14. Ahmad brghleh, VP Finance, Bahra cable
  15. Muddasir Farooq, CFO, Barns
  16. Awaiz Patni, Group CFO, Bugshan Investment
  17. Khaja Khan, CFO, EG&G Middle East
  18. Abdelhamed Khorshed, Finance Director, El Seif Operation and Maintenance
  19. Shehzad Iqbal, VP Finance, Flynas
  20. Sudheesh Kumar, CFO, Fursan Travel Group
  21. Tamer Alsayed, CFO, Future Investment Initiative
  22. Mahmoud Abu Dawas, Director - Finance, Gilead Sciences
  23. Basem Waheed, CFO, Golden Chicken Company
  24. Malik Farooq Ahmed, Group CFO, Hadia Abdul Latif Jameel Group
  25. Ahmed Mohamed Ezzat, Chief Financial Officer, Impact 46
  26. Samir DERBAS, Group CFO, Madr Investment
  27. Zia Mustafa, CFO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group.
  28. Abdul Bari, CFO, Mowah CO
  29. Hassan AQROUQ, VP of Finance - CFO, NADEC Foods
  30. Ibrahim Al Jasir, CFO, NWC
  31. Haitham Alzaher, Treasury Director, NWC
  32. Ahmed Dawoud, CFO, PepsiCo
  33. Ozgur Oncu, Group CFO, Petromin Corporation
  34. Ismail Radwan, Senior Director for Economics and Investment Strategy, Public Investment Fund
  35. Ronald Michel Gharib, CFO/CCO, RATP Dev
  36. Ahmad D ALShubbar, CFO, Rawabi Holding group
  37. Haitham Aljamrah, CFO, REM Refuge Equipment MFG. Holding Co.
  38. Yousry Edris, CFO, Rowad THC
  39. Mohamed Ayad, CFO, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed & Sons Co.
  40. Ahmed Eltohamy, CFO, Saudi amad for airport services
  41. Abdullah Mohammed Alrashed, CFO & Head of delegation team (PBC) in The World Intellectual Property Organization's, Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property
  42. Saud Alquraini, Director of Financial Control & Reporting, Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization
  43. Alaa Alsheekh Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, Signify
  44. Mobeen faisal, Head of finance & controlling, Sulzer Saudi pump
  45. AL Fawaz, CFO, TASNEE
  46. Amjad Alawneh, CFO, Theeb rent a Car
  47. Karim Mahmoud Hassan, Chief Financial Officer, Thimar Aloqailat Trading Company
  48. Ayoob Aloshan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tourism Development Fund
  49. Walli Ullah Hassan, CFO, Trading and Development Partnership
  50. Mohammed Siraj, CFO, Zajil Express

Anticipate a dynamic agenda at the CFO Leadership Summit, featuring engaging topics such as:

  • Harmonizing Short-Term and Long-Term Business Objectives - Exploring the Dynamic between CEOs and CFOs
  • Adapting to the New Environment - Deciphering Implications for CFOs
  • Bridging the Divide - Ensuring Effectual Business Collaboration
  • Capital in Flux - CFOs Spearheading Innovation in Financial Digitalization
  • Mastery in Strategic Investments - Identifying Optimal Investments for Sustainable CFO Growth, and many more exciting discussions!

For more information about the CFO Summit and to register, please visit : CFOleadershipsummit/ksa.com

About Exito

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

Contact:
Kasturi Nayak,
Sr. Executive
Marketing Team,
kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com
Exito Media Concepts




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Exito
Sectors: Trade Shows
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Exito
Feb 12, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
CHRO 50 Leaders Announced: Elevate HR For Saudi Arabia's Workplace of Tomorrow
Jan 25, 2024 13:49 HKT/SGT
3rd Edition of HR World Summit Set to Redefine the Future of Talent Management in Saudi Arabia
Jan 24, 2024 23:30 HKT/SGT
24th Edition of CFO Leadership Summit: KSA
Jan 18, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
20th Edition of Cyber Security Summit: Singapore
Jan 16, 2024 19:25 HKT/SGT
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
Dec 1, 2023 17:55 HKT/SGT
MedTech Innovations and Digital Breakthroughs: Announcing the 2023 Pharma IT Summit for a Future-Ready Pharmaceutical Landscape
Nov 20, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
Digital Transformation Summit India Announces The Top 100 Digital Leaders In India
Nov 2, 2023 13:43 HKT/SGT
19th Edition Cyber Security Summit: Securing Australia's Digital Future
Oct 25, 2023 13:08 HKT/SGT
BFSI IT Summit Philippines 2023: Pioneering Innovation in the Heart of Manila
Oct 10, 2023 15:16 HKT/SGT
DT50 Unveils 2023 Winners: Honouring Tech Visionaries in a Year of Innovation
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       