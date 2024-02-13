

RIYADH, Feb 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 24th edition of the CFO Leadership Summit is set to unite financial luminaries and industry leaders on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Themed "Growth Strategies for the Forward-Thinking CFO," the summit aims to be a cornerstone event for finance professionals navigating the evolving financial landscape. Beyond thought-provoking conversations and networking opportunities, the 24th CFO Summit will unveil the CFO 50 winners. This initiative, "Honoring CFOs by Delivering Financial Excellence," recognises finance executives displaying unmatched commitment and brilliance in their roles. The CFO Leadership Summit compiles the annual CFO 50 list by considering nominations, direct applications, information from an extensive database, insightful interviews, scrutiny of company websites, and other publicly available sources. These selected CFOs, distinguished by their passion and unwavering commitment, collectively contribute significantly to shaping the financial landscape. Exito Media Concepts, the force behind the CFO Summit, takes pride in facilitating this platform for learning, collaboration, and celebration. Join the summit on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as it embarks on a journey to explore and pay tribute to outstanding finance leaders shaping the financial excellence landscape. Esteemed CFO list: Mahmoud Hamoud, CFO, Abunayyan Holding Atif Mirza, Head of Finance / CFO, Airbus Saudi Ltd Fahad Al-Aslami, Group Chief Financial Officer, Al Akaria Dr.Mohammed Nasser, CFO, Al Haytham Mining Company Rishad Ismail, Finance Director, Al Rashid Trading & Contracting Company Mohamed Helal, Group CFO (Senior Vice President SVP), Al Watania For Industries Banan Duraidi, CFO, ALAQTAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT Muhammad Anis Younus, Chief Financial Officer, AlFadhili Field Housing for Real Estate Development Company Faker Helali, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), Alfanar Muhammad Salman, CFO, Almunajem Foods Company Hassan Elaraby, Acting CFO, Alpha Star Aviation Services Rehan Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer (Fin, Ops & BD/SA), Arabio - Arab Company for Pharmaceutical Products Ali Al-Ajroush, Director - Group Treasurer, ARASCO Ahmad brghleh, VP Finance, Bahra cable Muddasir Farooq, CFO, Barns Awaiz Patni, Group CFO, Bugshan Investment Khaja Khan, CFO, EG&G Middle East Abdelhamed Khorshed, Finance Director, El Seif Operation and Maintenance Shehzad Iqbal, VP Finance, Flynas Sudheesh Kumar, CFO, Fursan Travel Group Tamer Alsayed, CFO, Future Investment Initiative Mahmoud Abu Dawas, Director - Finance, Gilead Sciences Basem Waheed, CFO, Golden Chicken Company Malik Farooq Ahmed, Group CFO, Hadia Abdul Latif Jameel Group Ahmed Mohamed Ezzat, Chief Financial Officer, Impact 46 Samir DERBAS, Group CFO, Madr Investment Zia Mustafa, CFO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group. Abdul Bari, CFO, Mowah CO Hassan AQROUQ, VP of Finance - CFO, NADEC Foods Ibrahim Al Jasir, CFO, NWC Haitham Alzaher, Treasury Director, NWC Ahmed Dawoud, CFO, PepsiCo Ozgur Oncu, Group CFO, Petromin Corporation Ismail Radwan, Senior Director for Economics and Investment Strategy, Public Investment Fund Ronald Michel Gharib, CFO/CCO, RATP Dev Ahmad D ALShubbar, CFO, Rawabi Holding group Haitham Aljamrah, CFO, REM Refuge Equipment MFG. Holding Co. Yousry Edris, CFO, Rowad THC Mohamed Ayad, CFO, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed & Sons Co. Ahmed Eltohamy, CFO, Saudi amad for airport services Abdullah Mohammed Alrashed, CFO & Head of delegation team (PBC) in The World Intellectual Property Organization's, Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property Saud Alquraini, Director of Financial Control & Reporting, Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization Alaa Alsheekh Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, Signify Mobeen faisal, Head of finance & controlling, Sulzer Saudi pump AL Fawaz, CFO, TASNEE Amjad Alawneh, CFO, Theeb rent a Car Karim Mahmoud Hassan, Chief Financial Officer, Thimar Aloqailat Trading Company Ayoob Aloshan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tourism Development Fund Walli Ullah Hassan, CFO, Trading and Development Partnership Mohammed Siraj, CFO, Zajil Express Anticipate a dynamic agenda at the CFO Leadership Summit, featuring engaging topics such as: Harmonizing Short-Term and Long-Term Business Objectives - Exploring the Dynamic between CEOs and CFOs

Adapting to the New Environment - Deciphering Implications for CFOs

Bridging the Divide - Ensuring Effectual Business Collaboration

Capital in Flux - CFOs Spearheading Innovation in Financial Digitalization

Mastery in Strategic Investments - Identifying Optimal Investments for Sustainable CFO Growth, and many more exciting discussions! For more information about the CFO Summit and to register, please visit : CFOleadershipsummit/ksa.com About Exito Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands. Contact:

Kasturi Nayak,

Sr. Executive

Marketing Team,

kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com

Exito Media Concepts





