  • Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Monday, 12 February 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
DEXIS
DEXIS Drives Dental Imaging Innovation with Introduction of AI-Powered Implant Ecosystem
DEXIS(TM) announces a new advancement in implant dentistry workflows with the DEXIS digital ecosystem: an interconnected, AI-powered platform for digital implants - combining cutting-edge CBCT, intraoral scanning, diagnostics, and treatment planning. The ecosystem is designed to empower clinicians to manage each step of an implant case, from diagnosis to delivery, with one integrated tool set.

QUAKERTOWN, PA, Feb 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - For over 70 years, DEXIS has been committed to providing clinicians with smart tools to accurately diagnose patients, create treatment plans, and achieve desired outcomes. The DEXIS digital ecosystem is no exception and continues to uphold that same tradition of excellence. With this prosthetic-driven implant system, you'll gain access to an open imaging platform, complete with diagnostics and treatment planning software, driven by Assisted Intelligence and tailored specifically for implant workflows.

Recognizing the daily challenges of managing data, processes and expectations, the DEXIS digital ecosystem takes pride in its simplicity. This user-friendly platform allows clinicians to efficiently organize, analyze and plan cases while seamlessly collaborating with team members and partners.

"I can complete each step of a clinical case from within one software - educating the patient, making a diagnosis, creating a treatment plan and gaining acceptance," said Dr. Katya Archambault, Oral and Maxillofacial Radiologist in La Jolla, California. "My staff loves it because they don't have to pull up tons of different programs. It's all just very clear, clean and on the same page."

In late 2023, DEXIS launched the ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH™ OP 3D™ LX, an advanced cone beam computed tomography technology that enhances 3D diagnostic capabilities with flexible FOV options and short scan times, boosting diagnostic confidence and supporting an evolving practice.

"At DEXIS, our product development team worked with over 200 dentists and their teams to put the customer at the center of our solutions," said Brian Gooch, Global Product Management and Marketing Vice President at DEXIS. "With implant workflows, the DEXIS solution promotes diagnostic confidence and delivers productivity to the office. We are always in motion, driven by a profound commitment to innovate and improve our solutions for clinics striving for a more efficient way of working."

After launching the OP 3D LX, DEXIS announced the release of an upgraded version of its intraoral scanning software - IS ScanFlow. Through guided workflows and the use of AI-powered tools, users can confidently navigate complex scanning situations and consistently acquire accurate data. A good example of this is the new full arch workflow, which assists users in obtaining scan data for full-mouth rehabilitations, providing step-by-step guidance throughout the process.

"We've used the new full arch workflow," said Dr. Robert Pauley, practice owner in Union City, Georgia. "It's very easy to take the common scan with the provisional in place, remove and scan the provisional and then obtain a final scan of the soft tissue with scanbodies."

DEXIS has also brought advancements to the core platform of its digital ecosystem, DTX Studio™ Clinic - an AI-driven diagnostic and treatment planning software. DTX Studio Clinic seamlessly integrates with the DEXIS intraoral scanning solution, serving as the central hub for clinicians to manage all patient data and files. With a clear and reliable source of information for each case, DTX Studio Clinic effortlessly assists with every step of the process, from dental imaging and diagnostics to treatment planning, manufacturing, and follow-up.

With an array of AI-driven tools to enhance the implant process, DTX Studio Clinic prioritizes high productivity and effective communication. Assisted Intelligence streamlines your diagnostics by preparing CBCT images, automatically annotating features like tooth positions and panoramic curves, and tracing the mandibular nerve canal - saving you time and effort. Additionally, the automated merging of CBCT and optical scans creates a realistic 3D digital rendering of a patient's dentition for accurate treatment planning.

Clinicians have the freedom to customize their workflow, while ensuring that patients, labs, and staff have the visibility they need for a seamless experience. This is accomplished through a variety of tools and features, including:

- AI-assisted case setup for chairside diagnostics and treatment planning

- Dynamic view of images, findings and treatment plans all on one screen

- Automatic merging of CBCT and intraoral scans

- AI-powered powered tooth number recognition

- AI-powered automated tooth setup

- AI-powered focus area identification

- Assisted mandibular nerve canal tracing

- Assisted airway identification

- Easy partner access to all digital files

- Cross-practice access to all information from any computer

- Virtual implant library

- Surgical guide creation to 3D print in-house or for outsourcing

- Dynamic surgery with X-Guide

The DEXIS digital ecosystem empowers clinicians to manage their entire implant process with one, integrated toolset, while preserving complete flexibility to adapt their workflows based on the individual needs of each case. With this uniquely connected platform, clinicians now have the freedom to personalize their workflows and the standardization to scale them.

Explore the DEXIS digital ecosystem here.

About DEXIS

DEXIS has been a global leading brand in digital radiography for 70+ years. Today, DEXIS has brought together the most trusted brands in 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software to provide you with a complete digital diagnostic solution under a brand name. Our innovative award-winning technology enhances the way you diagnose, accelerates your workflow, and delivers simpler treatment paths with better patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.dexis.com.

Contact Information
Hayley Reed
Regional Marketing Director, DEXIS IOS
hayley.reed@envistaco.com
(714) 628-8533

