Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: LBank
LBank Exchange Will List ORIS (Oris) on February 14, 2024

ROAD TOWN, United British Virgin Islands, Feb 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of ORIS (Oris) on February 14, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ORIS/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 7:00 UTC on the slated date.

Empowering the Metaverse and the Real World alike

The Oris project is a bridge and the fuel between the ecosystem of blockchains and real-world usage. The Oris ecosystem combines projects of different industries like Digital Gaming, eCommerce and NFTs and establishes its own Metaverse. Each of them uses the ORIS utility token in their own way, for example, via staking, as a payment solution, for a rewarding system, or to enable unique content. ORIS’s success comes with the success of its ecosystem projects.

ORIS Tokenomics

The ORIS token is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon network. Born in Q4 2023, ORIS powers the entire ecosystem and will be the sole form of currency within the company platforms other than adoption at partner businesses and third-party integrations. Tokens that are burnt are permanently removed from circulation, reducing the circulating and total supply. 4% of quarterly profit margins from the ecosystem platforms after their successful launches will be burnt. Frequent and large investors and early believers will be incentivised with ORIS Tokens. To encourage new users to join the momentum and grow the user base, bonus tokens will be provided to the users. To become a whale holder, a user must hold 1,000,000 ORIS Tokens for at least the specified time. Whale holders will receive many benefits such as royalty and a share in the allocated whale holder tokens. ORIS is more than just a token, it’s a comprehensive ecosystem with a clear vision for the future. Its tokenomics strategy, community engagement, and innovative approach to technology make it an exciting project to watch. As ORIS continues to evolve and expand its reach, it has the potential to leave a lasting mark on the world of cryptocurrency and beyond.

About Oris

Oris is a diverse ecosystem merging projects from various industries such as digital gaming, eCommerce, NFTs and creating its own Metaverse. The ORIS token plays a pivotal role across these projects, serving multiple functions including staking, payments, rewards, and unlocking exclusive content.

Press contact

tech@oriscoin.com 

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Press contact

press@lbank.com

The article is provided by a third-party content provider. SeaPRwire ( https://www.seaprwire.com/ ) makes no warranties or representations in connection therewith.

Sectors: Top Story, Corporate News

SeaPRwire provides real time press release distribution for companies and organizations to 6,500+ media outlets & 3.5 million professional desktops in 90 regions. It distributes press releases in different languages, including: IndonesiaFolk, IndoNewswire, SEATribune, IDNewsZone, LiveBerita, DailyBerita, TaiwanPR, SinchewBusiness, AsiaEase, BuzzHongKong, SingapuraNow, TIHongKong, TaipeiCool, TWZip, AsiaFeatured, dePresseNow, THNewson, KULPR, VNFeatured, MENAEntry, HunaTimes, DubaiLite, ArabicDir, BeritaDaring, TekanAsia, JamKopi ...




Topic: Press release summary
Source: LBank

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Arsaga Partners, Tokyu Land, NTT and DOCOMO to Explore Collaboration for R&D to Create Services with IOWN  
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 2:40:00 PM
LBank Exchange Will List ORIS (Oris) on February 14, 2024  
Feb 14, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
TMC Announces Personnel Changes in Senior Management  
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 12:11:00 PM
Fujitsu AI strategy strengthens data integration, generative AI capabilities with dedicated platform and new Fujitsu Uvance offerings  
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 9:56:00 AM
doola Launches doola Money Allowing Founders Worldwide to Start a US Business, Deposit $USD and Move Money Internationally in Minutes, All in One Go  
Feb 13, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for State-of-the-Art JAC Series GTCC Power Plant for Uzbekistan Navoi 3 Power Plant Project  
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 5:15:00 PM
OYO's profit doubles to INR 30 cr  
Feb 13, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Collaborate with AT&T, Verizon and Jio for Open RAN Verifications  
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 2:38:00 PM
Daihatsu Removed from CJPT in Light of Certification Irregularities  
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 2:11:00 PM
JCB partners with Giift to provide JCB special offers to inbound tourists to UAE  
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 1:00:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       