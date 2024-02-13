

ROAD TOWN, United British Virgin Islands, Feb 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of ORIS (Oris) on February 14, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ORIS/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 7:00 UTC on the slated date. Empowering the Metaverse and the Real World alike The Oris project is a bridge and the fuel between the ecosystem of blockchains and real-world usage. The Oris ecosystem combines projects of different industries like Digital Gaming, eCommerce and NFTs and establishes its own Metaverse. Each of them uses the ORIS utility token in their own way, for example, via staking, as a payment solution, for a rewarding system, or to enable unique content. ORIS’s success comes with the success of its ecosystem projects. ORIS Tokenomics The ORIS token is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon network. Born in Q4 2023, ORIS powers the entire ecosystem and will be the sole form of currency within the company platforms other than adoption at partner businesses and third-party integrations. Tokens that are burnt are permanently removed from circulation, reducing the circulating and total supply. 4% of quarterly profit margins from the ecosystem platforms after their successful launches will be burnt. Frequent and large investors and early believers will be incentivised with ORIS Tokens. To encourage new users to join the momentum and grow the user base, bonus tokens will be provided to the users. To become a whale holder, a user must hold 1,000,000 ORIS Tokens for at least the specified time. Whale holders will receive many benefits such as royalty and a share in the allocated whale holder tokens. ORIS is more than just a token, it’s a comprehensive ecosystem with a clear vision for the future. Its tokenomics strategy, community engagement, and innovative approach to technology make it an exciting project to watch. As ORIS continues to evolve and expand its reach, it has the potential to leave a lasting mark on the world of cryptocurrency and beyond. About Oris Oris is a diverse ecosystem merging projects from various industries such as digital gaming, eCommerce, NFTs and creating its own Metaverse. The ORIS token plays a pivotal role across these projects, serving multiple functions including staking, payments, rewards, and unlocking exclusive content. Press contact tech@oriscoin.com About LBank LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies. Press contact press@lbank.com The article is provided by a third-party content provider. SeaPRwire ( https://www.seaprwire.com/ ) makes no warranties or representations in connection therewith. Sectors: Top Story, Corporate News SeaPRwire provides real time press release distribution for companies and organizations to 6,500+ media outlets & 3.5 million professional desktops in 90 regions. It distributes press releases in different languages, including: IndonesiaFolk, IndoNewswire, SEATribune, IDNewsZone, LiveBerita, DailyBerita, TaiwanPR, SinchewBusiness, AsiaEase, BuzzHongKong, SingapuraNow, TIHongKong, TaipeiCool, TWZip, AsiaFeatured, dePresseNow, THNewson, KULPR, VNFeatured, MENAEntry, HunaTimes, DubaiLite, ArabicDir, BeritaDaring, TekanAsia, JamKopi ...





