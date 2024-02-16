Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 19, 2024
Monday, 19 February 2024, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mercury Gold
Mercury Securities Introduces Mercury Gold

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Bursa Malaysia listed Mercury Securities Group Berhad (“Mercury Securities” or “Company”; Stock Code 0285), announced the launch of their newest venture, Mercury Gold, which aims to empower both seasoned investors and newcomers to participate in the precious metals market.

Mercury Gold offers physical bullion for purchase as well as Mercury Bullion Savings, a program where customers can buy, sell and accumulate bullion by the gram. With live pricing, a transparent fee structure, and a user-friendly interface, gold and silver investment has never been easier.

The management team of Mercury Securities said, “In the past few years, we have seen gold prices rise as more people look to gold as a safe haven and tangible store of value in uncertain times. As demand increases, we want to provide Malaysians with a transparent and secure platform to buy, sell and save precious metals to diversify their investments. The flexibility to invest in physical bullion or in Mercury Bullion Savings, accumulating grams of gold or silver over time, will allow everyone to participate in this thriving market.”

Mercury Gold Bullion

Mercury Gold’s bullion is sourced from renowned global mints PAMP Suisse and other sovereign mints from the United States, Canada and Australia. All are certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the global authority for precious metals. Individual bullion bars in various sizes and government-minted legal tender coins are available for sale.

Mercury Bullion Savings Program (MBS)

In addition, Mercury Gold is proud to introduce Mercury Bullion Savings (MBS) Program, which is an easy, safe and cost-effective way to invest and own gold and silver bullion. Via MBS, customers may buy as little as RM50 of gold per transaction, and all customer holdings are fully backed by physical bullion. Savers in the program can sell their bullion holdings at any time or convert their holdings into LBMA-certified gold or silver bars with zero conversion fees, upon reaching a savings threshold.

To learn more about Mercury Gold and open an account, go to: Mercury Gold. Follow Mercury Gold on social media: Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mercury Gold
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Triumph by foundit Unveils Opportunities for Diversity Hiring in Malaysia  
Feb 19, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
TransNusa Rebrands as Premium Service Carrier Globally  
Feb 19, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
Triumph by foundit Unveils Opportunities for Diverse and Inclusive Hiring in the Philippines  
Feb 19, 2024 12:30 HKT/SGT
Triumph by foundit Unveils Opportunities for Diverse and Inclusive Hiring in Singapore  
Feb 19, 2024 12:30 HKT/SGT
Mercury Securities Introduces Mercury Gold  
Feb 19, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu develops technology to speed up quantum circuit computation in quantum simulator by 200 times  
Monday, February 19, 2024 9:26:00 AM
MHI Recognized by CDP as Being at the Leadership Level for Climate Change Earning A- score  
Monday, February 19, 2024 9:08:00 AM
Lexaria Announces Closing of $3.6 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules  
Feb 17, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
MAZDA INNOVATION SPACE TOKYO Opens  
Friday, February 16, 2024 4:29:00 PM
NEC develops RAN autonomous optimization technology that dynamically controls 5G networks based on user terminal status  
Friday, February 16, 2024 10:42:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       