

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Bursa Malaysia listed Mercury Securities Group Berhad (“Mercury Securities” or “Company”; Stock Code 0285), announced the launch of their newest venture, Mercury Gold, which aims to empower both seasoned investors and newcomers to participate in the precious metals market. Mercury Gold offers physical bullion for purchase as well as Mercury Bullion Savings, a program where customers can buy, sell and accumulate bullion by the gram. With live pricing, a transparent fee structure, and a user-friendly interface, gold and silver investment has never been easier. The management team of Mercury Securities said, “In the past few years, we have seen gold prices rise as more people look to gold as a safe haven and tangible store of value in uncertain times. As demand increases, we want to provide Malaysians with a transparent and secure platform to buy, sell and save precious metals to diversify their investments. The flexibility to invest in physical bullion or in Mercury Bullion Savings, accumulating grams of gold or silver over time, will allow everyone to participate in this thriving market.” Mercury Gold Bullion Mercury Gold’s bullion is sourced from renowned global mints PAMP Suisse and other sovereign mints from the United States, Canada and Australia. All are certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the global authority for precious metals. Individual bullion bars in various sizes and government-minted legal tender coins are available for sale. Mercury Bullion Savings Program (MBS) In addition, Mercury Gold is proud to introduce Mercury Bullion Savings (MBS) Program, which is an easy, safe and cost-effective way to invest and own gold and silver bullion. Via MBS, customers may buy as little as RM50 of gold per transaction, and all customer holdings are fully backed by physical bullion. Savers in the program can sell their bullion holdings at any time or convert their holdings into LBMA-certified gold or silver bars with zero conversion fees, upon reaching a savings threshold. To learn more about Mercury Gold and open an account, go to: Mercury Gold. Follow Mercury Gold on social media: Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.





