

SINGAPORE, Feb 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Small businesses are embracing digitalization and catering to their customer needs through a variety of online channels. With new technologies emerging such as artificial intelligence, there is no time like the present to help your small business grow by taking advantage of the online world. A GoDaddy 2023 global survey examined the status of small businesses including their ways to reach customers and survive in highly competitive markets. APAC countries surveyed, including Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, showed use of a business website, online store, ecommerce or a combination of them ranking at 57% of survey respondents. These results support having a strong online presence with multiple complementary channels can be vital for businesses to thrive and grow in today’s competitive digital environments. With this in mind, GoDaddy shares five tips to help your small business grow with an online presence. It starts with a domain name When getting started, check availability of domain names for the desired name. A domain name can be considered a business’ piece of real estate and identity on the internet. It is a way for customers to easily find a business online. Choosing and registering a domain name for your business that’s memorable is increasingly important in an expanding digital marketplace, as it helps to shape your online business identity. If the .com extension is not available, there are many new extensions available, such as: .shop; .co.; .photography; .tech, to name a few, for you to consider which can help define your business. After choosing a domain name register it with a reliable hosting provider right away. Build a website Websites help create visibility for small businesses and acts as a home base for your business on the internet, even if you have a brick-and-mortar store. A website can help consumers easily find your business, learn about your product offerings and services, and contact you for more information. A well-designed professional looking website can offer an engaging customer experience with the use of text along with photo images and video. Having a website gives you control over the messaging about your business and can serve as a hub by linking with your social media channels. Listen to your customers The growth of your business is directly related to customer satisfaction. Listen to your customers and pay attention to the needs of your target market. Identify their problems and pain points. How can your offerings act as a solution? Is it possible to develop new products to help solve these problems? Engage for customer feedback and keep an eye on customer behaviour changes and audience interests. Develop a business support system By developing a strong business support system, entrepreneurs can benefit from new ideas on ways to address a particular issue or ideas for growth. In addition to close family and friends, consider mentors and business coaches who can provide relevant insights into your business. Review your business plan Many entrepreneurs make a business plan at the beginning of their business journey, but do not take the time to revisit it from time-to-time. So, analysing aspects of that business plan like target audience and competitors, examining cash flows and what can make the business profitable, while also checking timelines to reach business goals is all equally essential to help ensure continued growth of your business. For more information on how GoDaddy can help your small business: Domain Names, Websites, Hosting & Online Marketing Tools - GoDaddy PH About GoDaddy GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online. GoDaddy’s easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.com .





