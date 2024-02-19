Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 19, 2024
Monday, 19 February 2024, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Headway NOVA
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate

DUBAI, Feb 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In Q4 2023, Headway NOVA entered the market - a new service for investing in tokenized properties. On the NOVA app, users can profit from real estate with the help of digital shares, i.e., tokens. Investments are secured by blockchain and accessible to everyone from $50.

Secured investing

Headway NOVA is an investment service developed by Headway, a licensed financial company offering a range of financial products to clients around the world.

Affordability comes from technology

NOVA aims to revolutionize investing in real estate. NOVA team takes a high-end property with options available in Dubai, UAE. Following that the property is tokenized, i.e., the company creates digital shares of this property.

Headway NOVA offers property tokens to investors starting from $50. It is the lowest investment sum the real estate market can offer today.

With NOVA, investors own the right to receive profits from a property's long-term appreciation and rent. Users get regular dividends for their investments right in the app.

Easy, transparent, and profitable

NOVA service integrates the best of TradFi (traditional finance) and DeFi (decentralized finance) into one app:

  • It is easy. The user purchases a token in the app. The investment generates profits, while responsibility for property maintenance is on the NOVA team.
  • It is transparent. NOVA implements blockchain technology to achieve the maximum fairness and transparency. Every investor can find full information on the Ethereum Explorer. All operations are transparent and decentralized.
  • It is profitable. Though NOVA tokens are digital, they depend on the live market price of the physical property. With NOVA tokens, investors profit from market appreciation as well as regular rental dividends. It scales up user's profits massively.

Innovate your way to real estate

Try out investing in real estate with Headway NOVA! Learn more about the service in the video and on the official website: https://hwnova.site.

Follow the project on Facebook and Telegram.

About NOVA

Headway NOVA is a service for affordable investments in tokenized real estate accessible to all starting from $50. Install the app on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts:
Ivan Moroz, PR Manager
i.moroz@hw.site
care@hw.site

Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Real Estate & REIT
