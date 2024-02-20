Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
General Atomics Expands International Collaborations and Partnerships With Japan in Critical and Emerging Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics, a defense and diversified technologies company with affiliates operating on five continents, is expanding its collaborations and partnerships across Japan with new investments in the nuclear energy and rare earth elements sectors.

Numerous teaming arrangements are in the late stages of discussion and are set to be announced in early 2024. These partnerships will complement the company's existing relationships as a long-term partner collaborating with Japanese industry and government agencies.

"General Atomics is committed to collaborating with its Japanese partners to advance the development of cutting-edge technologies in the maritime security, nuclear energy, and rare earth elements sectors," said Dr. Vivek Lall, chief executive at General Atomics Global Corporation. "Building on a legacy of successful collaborations, we have held a series of strategic engagements with government officials, industry leaders, and research institutions in Japan. These engagements have laid the foundation for future partnerships aimed at advancing the development of critical and emerging technologies."

In 2023, Japan's Kyoto Fusioneering announced an agreement with GA to supply two advanced gyrotrons to the U.S. Department of Energy's DIII-D National Fusion Facility in San Diego, California.

Currently, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) are testing and deploying the MQ-9B SeaGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). SeaGuardian is a long-endurance maritime surveillance aircraft that can be used for a variety of missions, including search and rescue, disaster response, and maritime law enforcement.

GA-ASI's MQ-9B aircraft is revolutionizing the global RPA systems market by providing true all-weather capability and full compliance with STANAG-4671 (NATO UAS airworthiness standard). This feature, along with GA-ASI's operationally proven collision avoidance radar, enables flexible operations in civil airspace.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than eight million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent situational awareness. The company also produces a variety of sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Contact Information
GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
+1 (858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Sectors: Aerospace & Defence
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Dec 20, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Government of Canada Orders the MQ-9B SkyGuardian RPAS From GA-ASI
Nov 20, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Demonstrates Short Takeoff/Landing of UAS on UK Carrier
Nov 13, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Partners With EDGE to Integrate Smart Weapons Onto MQ-9B
Aug 4, 2023 07:30 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Mojave STOL UAS Completes First Dirt Operation
July 14, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI's Unmanned Aircraft Cross 8 Million Flight Hours
June 21, 2023 03:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Selects ScioTeq to Support Detect and Avoid Program
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       