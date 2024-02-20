Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: John Mattone Global
John Mattone Selected as World's Top Professional Coach for the Fifth Time
John Mattone, Bestselling Author and the World's #1 Executive Coach

SANFORD, FL, Feb 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - John Mattone has been selected as the World's #1 Executive Coach and Coaching Authority for the fifth time in the past six years by the research organization Globalgurus.org. Dr. Peter Chee was #2 and Tony Robbins was #3. As a bestselling author and globally renowned coach, speaker, and educator, John Mattone will be honored at the 2024 Annual Gala in Bali by Global Gurus.

John Mattone - World's #1 Executive CoachJohn Mattone - World's #1 Executive Coach
John Mattone has been selected as the World's #1 Executive Coach and Coaching Authority for the fifth time in the past six years

As a reputable research organization, Global Gurus first honored Mattone in July 2019 at the Annual Gala in Toronto. While inclusion in the Global Gurus Top 30 Global Coaches is an honor in itself, being distinguished as the world's best professional executive coach for three consecutive years, and five out of the past six years, is a very special honor. This selection is based on professional accomplishments, contributions to the field of coaching, leadership, research, peer respect, and pioneering thought leadership.

John Mattone is the founder of one of the world's leading coaching and leadership development firms, John Mattone Global (JMG). JMG is also an industry-leading coach certification company that provides ICF-approved and accredited certification programs to coaches and leaders through its trademarked and licensed brand, Intelligent Leadership. John Mattone Partners, Inc. (JMP) owns an industry-leading 15 registered IP trademarks awarded by the USPTO.

John Mattone is the pioneer of Intelligent Leadership (IL), a transformative, results-oriented leadership growth philosophy and process that ignites, cultivates, and polishes an individual's heart, mind, and soul in support of creating exceptional leadership and cultural capability in an organization. The IL "movement" began in 2010. Since then, John Mattone's IL coaching system has transformed the lives of nearly one million people and impacted the success of thousands of organizations from every corner of the globe - 55 countries to date.

Since 2017, John Mattone has personally coached and mentored over 750 global executive coaches and 45 of the world's top CEO's and government leaders. John Mattone is the former executive coach to the late Steve Jobs and the former legendary CEO of PepsiCo, Roger Enrico.

John is the author of 10 books, including five best-sellers: Talent Leadership (2012), Intelligent Leadership (2013), Cultural Transformations (2016), The Intelligent Leader (2019), and The Executive Coach's Handbook (2022).

John has a Bachelor of Science in Management & Organizational Behavior as well as a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. He serves on the Dean's Advisory Board (College of Sciences) at the University of Central Florida (UCF) and is a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Hult International School of Business.

John Mattone and his family are paying it forward through two scholarships at the University of Central Florida: The John Mattone Endowed Graduate Scholarship Fund for Executive Coaching and Leadership (for Graduate students in Industrial/Organizational Psychology) and The Mattone Family Endowed Scholarship for Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

About John Mattone

John Mattone is a bestselling author, the world's #1 authority on Intelligent Leadership and one of the world's most in-demand CEO coaches and leadership speakers. He is the founder of John Mattone Global, one of the world's leading executive coaching firms.

For more information, please visit http://www.johnmattone.com and http://www.ilmovement.com.

Contact Information
Manny Janero
Marketing Manager
info@clickelements.com
1.866.923.5464

SOURCE: John Mattone Global

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: John Mattone Global

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TANAKA to Provide Pure Gold, Pure Silver, and Pure Bronze Medals for the Tokyo Marathon 2024  
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 3:00:00 AM
John Mattone Selected as World's Top Professional Coach for the Fifth Time  
Feb 20, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
LQR House Secures 1 Million GBP Purchase Order for SWOL Tequila from Access Fulfillment, Expanding to the UK  
Feb 20, 2024 21:45 HKT/SGT
Graphene Manufacturing Group ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Quality Management  
Feb 20, 2024 21:09 HKT/SGT
Charting the Future Forward: WBS returns to Dubai  
Feb 20, 2024 21:03 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu collaborates with QuTech in development of new technology for freezing electronics to control diamond spin qubits  
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 8:28:00 PM
U.S. Polo Assn. Announces His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, India, as New Global Brand Ambassador  
Feb 20, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC twin jewellery shows return in 'two shows, two venues' mode  
Feb 20, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Hyris Technology Supports the Fight Against One of the World's Deadliest Diseases, Malaria  
Feb 20, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
CleverTap Report: eCommerce businesses employing real-time personalization see 7x more purchases than those who don't  
Feb 20, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
21   February
Singapore
IBEX India 2024
21  -  23   February
Mumbai, India
CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT SINGAPORE
22  -  23   February
Singapore
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2024
6  -  7   March
M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
26  March -  5   April
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Course
2  -  5   April
Virtual
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (Online Course)
22  -  30   April
Virtual
The 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2024
25   April
Hanoi Thai Ha, Vietnam
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
7  -  16   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
World CyberCon META Edition 2024
23   May
Dubai, UAE
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       